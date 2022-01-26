Sean Payton's Son Says Goodbye To Saints

Sean Payton's children were a huge part of his life while in New Orleans

FRISCO - Sean Payton has much to be thankful for when reflecting back on his time in New Orleans and the time he spent with the Saints organization.

During his tenure, Payton led the Saints to victory in Super Bowl XLIV, seven NFC South titles, and nine playoff appearances.

Multiple reports early on Tuesday had Payton deciding to step away from coaching and retire from the NFL.

Eventually, Payton did announce he was stepping away from coaching and from the team he brought its first and only Super Bowl to. It’d been reported that Payton, 58, was considering retirement, and it’s been reported that FOX Sports would like to lure him from the sideline and into the TV booth.

Whatever the reason and circumstances, Payton is leaving New Orleans. And that doesn't just affect him, it affects his family too. And one family member felt a strong enough bond with the city that he felt compelled to say goodbye in a touching and heartfelt tweet:

Connor Payton, the 21-year-old son of Sean Payton, spent the ages of 6 to 21 cheering for the Saints and being around the team.

He shared past photos of himself with his father at Saints games and functions throughout the years.

Connor was coached by his dad when he was in sixth grade when Sean was the offensive coordinator for his youth football team during his suspension from the NFL.

There is speculation that Payton may still be a fit in Dallas due to his connections from the Bill Parcells era, but current coach Mike McCarthy is still under contract.