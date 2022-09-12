Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys Injury Update: Jayron Kearse OUT for How Long?

Standout safety Jayron Kearse exited the Sunday night season-opening 19-3 loss to Tampa with an injury, as did left guard Connor McGovern.
FRISCO - Dak Prescott's hand/thumb has company.

Standout safety Jayron Kearse also exited the Sunday night season-opening 19-3 loss to Tampa with an injury, as did left guard Connor McGovern.

For McGovern, it appears to be a high ankle sprain, and that could cost him a month - further thinking the Dallas offensive line group already missing Tyron Smith.

And for Kearse? Colleague Jordan Schultz reports that the safety is "expected to miss a few weeks with an MCL sprain. Good news is that the ligament remains intact.''

Kearse was on crutches after the game at AT&T Stadium, all after having spent the week listed as "questionable'' with a neck problem.

Dallas does have depth at safety, with Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson also considered "starters'' alongside team leader Kearse.

Young Matt Farniok was the next man up in the offensive line, playing guard even though he is a backup center by trade. Dallas could now accelerate the readiness of new signee Jason Peters, and maybe put him at either left guard or left tackle, with rookie Tyler Smith (who started at left tackle on Sunday) playing the other spot.

And then, of course, there is the Dak problem, the largest one of all. We examine the latest on Prescott, and some of the Cowboys' options, here and here ... while acknowledging that losing McGovern and Kearse makes Week 1 all the more ugly.

