"The entire Dallas Cowboys organization is devastated by the news of Marylyn’s passing,'' Jerry Jones says.

FRISCO - Marylyn Love, the long-time executive assistant to Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, passed away on Thursday. Jones released a statement about the woman who often joked that her greatest challenge was "matching Jerry's energy'' - which the Oklahoma City native, 80, did brilliantly over the course of more than 40 years.

Jones' statement in full:

"The Dallas Cowboys organization is devastated by the news of Marylyn’s passing. Marylyn has been by my side, she has been my rock, my voice, my calm in the storm for more than 40 years.

"Marylyn was respected and loved by everyone who passed by her desk or spoke with her on the phone. She was our foundation. Marylyn helped shape this franchise as one of very few people who have been with me and my family since Day 1.''

"I will never forget the day she left that law firm in Oklahoma to join me. That day changed my life. That day changed the life of many.

"Deion Sanders said it best, in his Hall of Fame acceptance speech, when he said, ‘Marylyn covering for Jerry was the greatest cover corner in the NFL,’ and no truer words could be spoken.

"Marylyn had a great impact on and earned the respect of many players and coaches over the years. She was as integral as anybody in the success of the Dallas Cowboys. Those relationships she built were long-lasting.

"Marylyn’s work ethic was unmatched. She set the tone for the entire organization. Marylyn was the first one in the building and the last one to leave every day.

"This is a loss that everyone in my family, everyone in the Dallas Cowboys family, feels. Marylyn was not only my executive assistant, but she was my advisor, my confidant, my best friend and a cherished member of our family. We all mourn together with her family; a family we all hold very close to our hearts.''