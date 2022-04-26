Skip to main content

Cowboys' Jerry Jones Pokes & Jokes at Son Stephen, NFL Draft Pick Taco Charlton

Responds Stephen with a sheepish grin: "That's not that funny to me.''

FRISCO - The truth about the Dallas Cowboys' unfortunate 2017 NFL Draft decision to select pass-rusher Taco Charlton with the No. 28 overall pick over eventual All-Pro pass-rusher T.J. Watt? It was a collaborative effort.

The Tuesday joke about the decision, as delivered in Tuesday's pre-draft presser here inside The Star?

“Taco was Stephen’s call,'' Jerry deadpanned, before adding that 2022 successful first-round pick Micah "Parsons was my call.”

The question at hand involved the franchise's decision-making process, and how it has evolved over the years. Jerry also joked that his son, due to his degree in chemical engineering, should be smart enough after 33 years on the job, to make the right decisions.

But Jerry's serious part of the answer: “Our process is an inclusive one. There’s a lot of talk in this business about who makes the call. ...

And then he went on to indicate that the buck still stops with the boss.

taco jerry

In that regard, Taco is actually Jerry's "fault.'' But what actually happened is that Jerry rubber-stamped a decision pushed by then-defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and approved by personnel boss Will McClay to take Charlton, who logged just four sacks and seven starts during his two-year stint. Charlton is still in the NFL, but he's not on the same level as Watt. And he's not on the same level as Parsons, the No. 12 overall pick in 2021, who went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year.

The Cowboys currently hold the No. 24 overall pick in this week’s NFL Draft. And it will be a collaborative effort again ... and Cowboys Nation hopes all the jokes are on Dallas' opponents.

