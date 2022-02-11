How Close Was Cowboys' Micah Parsons to Winning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Over T.J. Watt?

Diggs, Parsons, Dak and Quinn surely figure to have more fun together for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, and hopefully beyond.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys capped off a fine regular season - albeit followed by a forgettable postseason on the field - with a handful of nice postseason nods, highlighted by Thursday night's attention-getting NFL Honors gathering.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons won NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and finished second in AP Defensive Player of the Year voting.

"It's an honor, and I hope T.J. (Watt) and the rest of the league knows that I'm still hungry,'' said Micah, who got five votes while citing the Pittsburgh Steelers' winner. "I'm coming for it next year. ...I'm excited to go for it."

Meanwhile, Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn won Assistant Coach of the Year. And QB Dak Prescott was the runner-up to Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow as the Comeback Player of the Year.

Earlier in this offseason, second-year standout Trevon Diggs gained the attention of the Pro Football Writers of America, as the PFWA announced that he would share with the Atlanta Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson the "Most Improved Player of the Year'' 2021 award.

Combine Cowboys do-everything defender Parsons with the overseeing of Quinn and the work of Diggs ... and yes, even with the first-round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers, some fine pieces are in place.

And yes, that includes Prescott as well.

Diggs led the NFL in interceptions with 11 and was a key to Dallas' 12-5 record in the regular season and its turnaround from the previous season.

The Alabama product Diggs was also a starter in the Pro Bowl.

Playing in his first career Pro Bowl, Dallas cornerback Diggs a got his chance to play wide receiver, a way to show off the ball skills that got him all of those interceptions. And he got to do while guarded by his brother, Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs of the AFC.

Parsons had eight tackles and a strip-sack in his first Pro Bowl.

That was fun, and so is collecting awards ... and votes as well.

Diggs, Parsons, Dak and Quinn surely figure to have more fun together for the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, and hopefully beyond.

