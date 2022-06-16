Cowboys Ex Michael Sam Back in Football - In Unusual Role

“I hope to contribute however I can to help the defensive line to be the best pass rushers in the European league,” Sam says.

FRISCO - Former Dallas Cowboys practice-squadder Michael Sam was initially hired to be a coach in the European Football League. But now he's doing even more - as the former University of Missouri pass-rushing standout is also back on the field.

Sam, who in his brief time on the Cowboys 2014 practice squad earned praise for his work in preparing offensive line teammates for game days, was to now do the same as a coach.

The SEC Defensive Player of the Year, who became the first openly gay active player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, made the move overseas to take a job with the European Football League.

And the original plan? The Barcelona Dragons hired Sam as a defensive line coach.

“I hope to contribute however I can to help the defensive line to be the best pass rushers in the European league,” Sam said, per the team’s official statement, a couple of weeks ago.

Sam earned All-American and SEC Defensive Player of the Year honors by recording 18 sacks in his senior season with the Tigers. Following the outstanding performance, and before that NFL Draft, he publicly came out as gay.

Some argued that Sam slipped in the draft due to his revelation about his sexuality. Others argued that a few teams were encouraged to select him in order to deflect from that sort of criticism.



Sam played in the 2014 preseason for the (then St. Louis) Rams, but they cut the seventh-round selection before the start of the season. Sam briefly joined the Cowboys’ practice squad - where he was considered a solid contributor in practice - before signing with Montreal of the CFL.

In 2015, Sam retired from football in order to prioritize his mental health. But now, at 32, he's back in the world of football. ... mentoring, and playing, too.

