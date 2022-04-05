Cowboys Announce New Jersey Numbers for Dante Fowler, Others; Micah Parsons Bad Luck?

The Cowboys announce some new jersey numbers while hoping for luck from Micah Parsons’ No. 11 jersey.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have some new jersey numbers ... and hopefully some newfound luck for fans who buy Micah Parsons’ No. 11 jersey.

First to the new threads.

The Cowboys have announced that new defensive end Dante Fowler, who wore No. 6 last year with the Atlanta Falcons, will wear No. 56 in Dallas. Meanwhile, two new defensive teammates are making changes, as defensive back Anthony Brown is shifting from No. 30 to No. 3, and defensive back Jourdan Lewis is moving from No. 26 to No. 2.

Single-digits are cool. And on a linebacker in the NFL? No. 11 is cool, too ... though Cowboys star linebacker Parsons, the man making it famous, doesn’t want your “bad juju.”

Parsons, the rookie who was a 2021 first-team All-Pro selection, enjoys Twitter and enjoys being a member of Cowboys Nation. (No “Toxic Fan” stuff here). So rather than display any resentment to social media silliness, the fun-living 22-year-old instead gets a little silly himself.

A die-hard Dallas fan shared on his unfortunate string of bad luck when purchasing Cowboys players jerseys.

The fan wrote on March 28. “Bought a Witten and Dez jersey and they both left after 1 year. Bought a Zeke jersey after 2019. Bought a Dak jersey before 2020 season and he broke his ankle. Gonna test my luck and buy a @MicahhParsons11 jersey lol”

Want Parsons to take notice of you on Twitter? Tag him, and …

Well, the next day, Micah shot right back: “Don’t buy my jersey lol.”

Parsons is obviously less concerned with the fan’s spending habits than he is about having fun with the concept of a Dallas jersey jinx.

Parsons, as a rookie, gave the Cowboys 13 sacks and three forced fumbles while lining up as both a linebacker and defensive end (and cornerback and most everywhere else). His elite athleticism and instincts are best-used in the Dallas defense by being a guy who keeps opposing offenses guessing, as head coach Mike McCarthy told us this week.

“He’s obviously unique. He’s special,” McCarthy said. @His versatility ‘is so important for us. … I know as an offensive guy, you’re helping me if you line him up at one position every time.'”

So, Parsons will keep moving. And Parsons jerseys will keep moving off the shelves.

But just in case? Y’all go ahead and buy your Parsons jersey. Let’s just keep ,, from doing so.