Cowboys Bad News on RB

Elusive running back Tony Pollard revealed this week that he has been dealing with a torn plantar fascia since last Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

LANDOVER, Md. - The Dallas Cowboys figure to be without one of their most explosive offensive playmakers when they take on the Washington Football Team today here at FedEx Field.

Elusive running back Tony Pollard revealed this week that he has been dealing with a torn plantar fascia since last Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Pollard said the injury occurred on his 58-yard touchdown run.

“I picked my foot up a little higher,” Pollard said. “When I put it down and pushed off, I kind of felt a little tear.”

Pollard said that on Thursday that he will be a game-time decision for Week 14, and that time is near.

And it doesn’t look good, with 105.3 The Fan insider Bryan Broaddus reporting on Sunday morning that “it’s looking doubtful on Pollard.”

Assuming the team is to be without Pollard this Sunday, expect a greater reliance on Ezekiel Elliott (even though he has a bad knee), with Corey Clement and just-elevated rookie JaQuan Hardy (from the practice squad) playing reserve roles for the 8-4 Cowboys against 6-6 Washington in this NFC East showdown.

Dallas officially activated defensive linemen Neville Gallimore and Randy Gregory from IR for this game. Also activated are tight end Ian Bunting (as a standard elevation) and safety Darian Thompson (as a COVID-19 replacement) in addition to the move with JaQuan Hardy, a standard elevation from the practice squad for the undrafted rookie running back from Tiffin who made a positive impression on Dallas in presead