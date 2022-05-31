O-Line Chemistry: Cowboys Biggest Remaining Offseason Issue?

The Cowboys' offensive line remains powerful, but training camp will be an integral period for newcomers to make their mark.

If there's one thing that's been consistent in Dallas football in the new century, it's been the reliability of the Cowboys' offensive line.

No matter who lines up in the backfield for America's Team, they've continued to enjoy strong protection. The team continues to enjoy the efforts of Zach Martin and Tyron Smith, each of whom is expected to respectively reprise their roles at the primary right guard and left tackle this season.

Tyler Smith Connor McGovern The Dallas offense at OTAs

But, even armed with the reliability of Martin and Smith, NFL.com has labeled the Cowboys' blocking chemistry their biggest remaining offseason priority in a list involving all 16 NFC teams. The relative lack of cohesion has primarily been brought about by the departure of La'el Collins, who has moved onto Cincinnati.

In Collins' place at right tackle likely stands Terence Steele as an intriguing battle plagued by inexperience rages in the swing behind him. Steele has established himself as a lasting prescience after joining the team as an undrafted free agent, as has 2020 fourth-rounder Tyler Biadasz at center. List curator Marc Sessler, however, appears to be concerned with the brewing battle between old and new at left guard: Connor McGovern's status could be in jeopardy with Tyler Smith arriving in the 24th slot of last month's draft. The younger Smith primarily played tackle at Tulsa but has been penciled in as the starting left guard in the preliminary depth chart.

To Sessler's point, the Cowboys should look to "mesh the big boys up front", particularly when it comes to integrating Tyler Smith. However, the issues behind the starting five appear to be more concerning.

The swing tackle debate could sway this franchise's offensive fortunes not only in 2022 but for several years to come. Tyron Smith has dealt with injury issues in recent seasons and the Cowboys could be inching toward a quest for his successor as he enters his 30s. The current competitors for the swing spot, led by Josh Ball and Matt Waletzko, are packed with potential but carry no NFL experience. Their ensuing battle in training camp will be among the most intriguing in Oxnard comes this summer.

Having said that, the Cowboys' remaining offseason needs indeed center on offense, but they should probably be more concerned about what's going in the primay receiving corps after losing Amari Cooper and Cedrick Wilson. Slot receiver will be a particularly touchy subject, as that role is likewise balanced by intrigue and inexperience. Former Pittsburgh Steeler James Washington is the current favorite.

Dallas' next organized team activity sessions are scheduled for this Wednesday and Thursday while mandatory minicamp arrives on June 14.