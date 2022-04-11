Micah Parsons, CeeDee Lamb Key Cowboys Plan to Trade Up in NFL Draft, Predicts Analyst

Jones is on-record as wishing he could find a way to find another Parsons or another CeeDee Lamb.

FRISCO - We've covered Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys long enough to know that when the team owner is asked about maybe moving up in an NFL Draft, he answers in the affirmative.

But then we know to ask about moving down. And Jerry invariably says "yes'' to that, too.

And in the end, we realize that if we ask Jones, "How about moving sideways?'' ... We'd get yet another "yes.''

Having said all of that, our esteemed buddy from The Athletic, Cowboys insider Jon Machota, is going all-in on Jones and the Cowboys going all-in on a move up. Machota predicts that Dallas will trade up in the first or second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. And while we argue that moving up should not be the preferred way - were fans of owning more darts - Machota makes a point in the way he interprets Jerry's offseason remarks.

First, our thoughts, based on some history ...

*In 2014, Dallas coveted Morris Claiborne. So the Cowboys traded Nos. 14 and 45 to the Rams. Those picks became defensive lineman Michael Brockers and receiver Alshon Jeffrey - both better players than Claiborne.

*In 2008, Dallas traded for receiver Roy Williams for three picks. None of them materialized into Lions superstars, though first-rounder Brandon Pettigrew (selected at No. 20 overall) became a more productive pass-catcher than Williams.

*In 2000, Dallas traded for receiver Joey Galloway. The two first-rounders given to Seattle became future league MVP running back Shaun Alexander and Koren Robinson, who would lead the team in receiving in 2002.

Obviously, the strategy can work; Emmitt Smith, Dez Bryant and DeMarcus Lawrence become Cowboys due to draft-day move-ups. But ... we say, given the inexact science here, more darts mean more chances at success.

Now to Jon's thoughts ...

“When Jerry Jones talks about wanting to find another Micah Parsons, does that sound like a player who will be added by moving back?” Machota writes. “While the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year was drafted after the Cowboys moved back two spots a year ago, there’s no chance they would’ve moved back from the 10th pick if they’d known Parsons would have the immediate impact he did last season.”

Jones is indeed on-record as wishing he could find a way to find another Parsons or another CeeDee Lamb. Machota works to be specific about the possible targets.

“Moving up from the 24th pick this year,'' Jon writes, "would likely mean the Cowboys will grab another pressure player up front for their defense, a big-time playmaking wide receiver or a cornerstone offensive lineman to help fix one of their biggest problems from the 2021 season.''

Fine. But is that one "dart'' better than multiple "darts''? That's where Dallas cannot err.

