FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has signed on with Blockchain - following the lead of the crypto company’s recent sponsorship partnership with “America’s Team” - to serve as brand ambassador.

“The world needs change,” said Prescott as part of the announcement. “Crypto offers a path to financial freedom and stands to transform our relationship with money. I’m honored to help generate awareness alongside Blockchain.com as they work towards building the future of finance.”

Building on the first-ever crypto partnership with an NFL team, Prescott, as per the company’s release, “brings his personal brand firepower to introduce crypto to a broader audience.”

As part of the deal, Dak will be featured across TV, radio, social media, and digital, as well as in select personal appearances. Blockchain says Dak “will also appear in educational content designed to increase crypto awareness among football fans.”

On Tuesday, Dak launched the first spot to his 2.2M instagram followers. Called “Less Complicated,” the spot, the company says, “acknowledges crypto’s complexity and the importance of simplifying it for mass audiences. A key goal of the partnership is to demystify crypto for Cowboys fans and beyond.”

Prescott, the face of a Cowboys franchise for a team hoping to again make a playoff run, is cited by the company for his “philanthropic efforts (that) know no bounds and Blockchain.com is committed to working with him to help bring important causes to the forefront.”

“Blockchain.com is trusted by millions, by America’s team, and now by the star quarterback of America’s Team,” said Peter Smith, Blockchain.com CEO. “Dak Prescott represents many values important to us – humility, integrity and a champion mindset. A long time believer in crypto’s ability to bring financial freedom, Dak will help us bring awareness and education to NFL fans in Dallas and beyond.”

Cowboys fans can see Dak Prescott and the whole Dallas Cowboys team at the inaugural Blue Carpet Kickoff Event sponsored by Blockchain.com. The made-for-TV event where Blockchain.com will present the first ever Playmaker Award will take place at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco on Thursday, the night before the team's final preseason game and aired on NFL Network on August 29, 2022.

