‘I Understand the Risk’: Cowboys Rival Giants & NFL Sued by Coach Brian Flores Charging Racism; He Explains

Flores has filed an explosive lawsuit against the NFL and Giants in which the fired Miami Dolphins head coach alleges the team's hiring practices are rooted in racism.

FRISCO - Maybe insiders thought Brian Flores would emerge from a list of finalists to be the next head coach of the New York Giants.

But instead of joining them, Flores, a Brooklyn native, now seeks to beat the Giants and the NFL - in court.

Flores has filed an explosive lawsuit against the NFL and Giants in which the fired Miami Dolphins head coach alleges the team's hiring practices are rooted in racism.

“I understand the risk” of the lawsuit, Flores writes on social media on Tuesday afternoon, suggesting that he’s job search may now be over.

Included in his alleged supporting evidence: A text from legendary NFL coach from Bill Belichick that the lawsuit claims proves the charge.

Flores, 40, who remains in play as a head coach candidate of the Houston Texans, the New Orleans Saints and possibly elsewhere, filed the class action lawsuit in district court in New York on Tuesday.

Flores alleged that he is in receipt of a text from Belichick, his former boss and Patriots head coach, in the days leading up to when he interviewed with the Giants. During the conversation, Flores says Belichick congratulated Flores, who is Black, on landing the new job.

Flores explains that he was confused by the comment because he had yet to even go in for his scheduled interview. He asked Belichick for clarity and then allegedly came a realization: Belichick thought the text was from a different “Brian” - Brian Daboll, a Buffalo Bills top assistant - who just this week got the Giants job.

Flores insists this is proof he was only brought in for an interview to satiisfy the NFL’s Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview a minority candidate when a head coaching job comes open.

Flores’ suit notes it is bringing action on the behalf of all prospective Black coaches and front office employees.

Flores is asking the court to fix the NFL's alleged discriminatory hiring practices, in addition to damages.

Flores also accuses his former employer, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, of offering to pay bonuses for Miami losses in the owner’s alleged hopes of taking on the way to better draft position. And his suit claims, among many other things, that a job interview with the Denver Broncos featured a tardy and hungover executive John Elway.