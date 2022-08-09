We tend to call these things "the unofficial depth chart,'' because in some cases its as much a team's PR department as it is the coaching staff assembling the names.

But with the NFL regular season just around the corner and the Dallas Cowboys preparing for their first of three preseason games in 2022, it is ... something.

Will it look exactly this way when the Cowboys open the regular season against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 11 at AT&T Stadium? Probably not. But it looks a certain way now, with some interesting names in places at wide receiver and at defensive end.

Dallas will face the Denver Broncos in a preseason matchup on Saturday at 8 p.m. CT. And there are plenty of storylines to pay attention to with regard to roster spots and personnel decisions that will begin to play out this weekend.

Preseason games aren't often filled with drama and good play, but here is a good reason to pay close attention on Saturday.

Who will round out the roster at wide receiver?

Even with the injuries to Michael Gallup and James Washington - neither of whom will be available to start the season - there have been some young players who have stepped up during camp.

This is a good problem to have (the opposite of the kicker problem nagging the Cowboys).

Gallup is currently on the PUP list as he continues his recovery from last season's Week 17 ACL injury, and will miss time to start the season. He does not count against the 53-man roster, but when he returns someone has to go.

Who's the odd man out? Dennis Houston, an undrafted free agent, is the one who could be shown the door. ... or, heck, he could start, as you see his name high on the depth chart.

If the Cowboys carry six receivers, that leaves someone out when Gallup returns. CeeDee Lamb, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, Simi Fehoko, KaVonte Turpin, and Houston are the top six right now.

Houston has had time with the first team, but there are players the coaching staff appears to like more than Houston.

Vasher and Fehoko have both stepped up this offseason and have given the team reasons to consider keeping them. Turpin will likely be used more as a punt and kickoff returner, so his spot is probably safe.

But it will most likely come down to who can separate himself during the preseason.

Same at defensive end, where DeMarcus Lawrence is locked in. Dorance Armstrong is listed as the starter at the other end, but he'll get pushed by others including vet Dante Fowler and rookie Sam Williams.

