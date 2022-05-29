Cowboys Ripped by ESPN for 'Bottom-10' Offseason - Our Top 10 Takes

We believe that the Cowboys' roster is not better off than it was four months ago - and therefore a for-now harsh grade is deserved.

FRISCO - Are the Dallas Cowboys and their offseason moves a deserving target? Or just an easy one?

Dallas is being roasted by ESPN's Bill Bidwell for its offseason efforts, as he whips through his thoughts on "What went right'' and "What went wrong.''

His views leave him ranking Dallas as having experienced the ninth-worst offseason of all 32 NFL clubs. Those thoughts ... and a top-10 grouping of ours ...

What Went Right - Bidwell: "The Cowboys were able to bring back several key players. They re-signed Michael Gallup and retained Dalton Schultz on the franchise tag before making a nice low-cost addition in James Washington. They were able to restructure DeMarcus Lawrence's deal, although they had to guarantee their defensive end $30 million to do so. Jayron Kearse ... came back on what amounts to a one-year, $5 million contract. Leighton Vander Esch returned for one year and $2 million.

"I liked their economical move for Dante Fowler. ... (They drafted) Tyler Smith (at a) a position and draft status that have typically delivered great results for the organization ... The Cowboys may have lucked out by (losing Randy Gregory).''

What went wrong - Bidwell: It’s clear the Cowboys wanted to sign Gregory, and it’s never a good look when you announce a deal, only for the player to then head elsewhere. ... Dallas’ cap gymnastics forced the team to part with Amari Cooper. My preference would have been to keep Cooper.''

Our 10 responses ...

1) We think Dallas may have overpaid on Gallup, so no applause from us there.

2) We think Dallas may have overpaid on Schultz, so no applause from us there, either.

3) We have heard from so many people here inside The Star and in Pittsburgh about Washington's upside that we endorse that signing.

4) We don't see any particular problem with Lawrence's contract.

5) He's right about the second-year escapability of Kearse's contract, though we would not forecast that it would be utilized; there's every reason to think that he's worth $5 million at age 29 in 2023.

6) Vander Esch is a flat-out steal. Dallas got very lucky there, because Pittsburgh was close to paying him four times what he got here.

7) He may be right about Gregory - though again, it doesn't make Dallas look "smart'' because they lucked into something.

8) He is going to right about Fowler. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is excited to reunite and to get the best out of a not-long-ago star.

9) On Tyler Smith, one simply has to believe that the rookie was truly the No. 16 guy on Dallas board to give his selection a thumbs-up.

10) On paper, the Cooper trade (for a fifth-round pick) looks boneheaded. But understanding Dallas' real thinking - it was more than the $20 mil APY - helps fans at least have more perspective. We offer that "real thinking'' here. ... while in summary believe that the Cowboys' roster is not better off than it was four months ago - and therefore a for-now harsh grade is deserved.

