Micah Parsons Gives ‘Chill’ Response to LT Comparisons

Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Cowboys Rookie Micah Parsons Gives ‘Chill’ Response to Comps to Giants’ Lawrence Taylor

    "I've never really seen anything like him. He’s really LT-like, to be honest," says Saquon. "It is what it is: He’s insane.”
    Author:

    FRISCO - Some New York fans are upset that Dallas Cowboys rookie star Micah Parsons is being compared to the legendary Lawrence Taylor.

    But they should be aware: it’s not the often-hyperbolic Cowboys who are trumpeted the comp.

    It’s the Giants, this Sunday’s Dallas foe, who are going doing it.

    "I've never really seen anything like him. He’s really LT-like, to be honest," Giants running back Saquon Barkley said. "It is what it is: He’s insane.”

    Parsons is, at 22, supremely confident in his abilities. He has no problem saying, “The NFL isn’t that hard,” but even that remark needs context, because what he means is that after practicing against his own Dallas offense daily, the rest of the offenses are a notch down.

    But he is clearly flattered by the LT comparisons.

    "I would definitely say it's way too early," Parsons said. "It's an honor."

    The 2021 first-round pick has dominated early in his NFL career, totaling 12 sacks along with 75 tackles in 13 games. He has at least one sack in each of the last six games, his QB pressures are also among football’s best, and so are his abilities as a linebacker against the run and in coverage.

    “The drive I have inside me, just wanting to be great, wanting to do more, wanting more on my plate, it comes from me wanting to (play in the NFL). I feel like I’m destined to do this. That’s why I put so much time in. I just want to be a winner.

    “I want to be something.”

    No image description

    FBC5DE9E-E8FF-4455-873A-E9AFEF6DB9BD
    Play

    LISTEN: Cowboys Make Move to Help Defense; How to Help Dak’s Offense?

    Locked On Cowboys: What's The Biggest Problem With The Cowboys Offense?

    9 minutes ago
    72075CFE-CC22-4159-AFB1-AFB124617773
    Play

    Micah Parsons Gives ‘Chill’ Response to LT Comparisons

    "I've never really seen anything like him. He’s really LT-like, to be honest," says Saquon. "It is what it is: He’s insane.”

    25 minutes ago
    zeke tp
    Play

    Cowboys Run a Reverse: New Info on RB Injury

    The Wednesday injury report is in. It’s mostly good Cowboys news, but …

    1 hour ago

    Oh, he is something, alright.

    Said Barkley, like Parsons a Penn State product: “I am not just saying this because we’re friends. The sky is really the limit with him. If he keeps working hard and keeping his head on straight, he can be even better than he is now.

    “That’s the scary thing."

    Here’s how fast the improvement has already come for the defensive centerpiece of the 9-4 Cowboys: Not only has Parsons become a favorite for Defensive Rookie of the Year, but he also is suddenly a real contender for the league's Defensive Player of the Year award.

    Taylor won both honors in 1981 when he tallied 9.5 sacks for the New York Giants. He went on to win the Defensive Player of the Year award two more times, was named the league MVP in 1986 and was picked for 10 Pro Bowl on the way to the Hall of Fame.

    So, said Parsons, “I still have a long way to go. He had a 142 (sacks). I have 130 more sacks to go before we can start saying that was LT. So let's just chill and keep enjoying the work I got to keep putting in to get there."

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    FBC5DE9E-E8FF-4455-873A-E9AFEF6DB9BD
    News

    LISTEN: Cowboys Make Move to Help Defense; How to Help Dak’s Offense?

    9 minutes ago
    72075CFE-CC22-4159-AFB1-AFB124617773
    News

    Micah Parsons Gives ‘Chill’ Response to LT Comparisons

    25 minutes ago
    zeke tp
    News

    Cowboys Run a Reverse: New Info on RB Injury

    1 hour ago
    Travon Walker
    News

    McShay Mock Draft: Which Defensive Weapon Comes to Dallas?

    4 hours ago
    E79C21D4-B86C-44AE-9FC6-C105070ABE78
    News

    Ezekiel Elliott Knee Brace, Tony Pollard Practicing: Cowboys Injury Update

    4 hours ago
    lc was fight
    News

    Will 'Enforcer' La'el Collins Get Suspended for Fight?

    9 hours ago
    36958658-1C19-4864-83DD-39D5076B1FBF
    News

    Dak to Super Bowl? Jimmy Johnson’s Harsh Opinion

    23 hours ago
    AP20258105133438
    News

    Dak Prescott 'In A Slump,' Admits Jerry

    Dec 14, 2021