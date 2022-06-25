Skip to main content

Dallas Cowboys Roster Move: Cut Simi Fehoko or T. J. Vasher

How many wideouts do they keep?

FRISCO - With so much time left between now and the beginning of the 2022 NFL regular season, there's still a lot that can happen to the Dallas Cowboys roster.

There's still plenty of time for discussion, debate, predictions, and speculation on which players will stand out before the Sept. 11 matchup between Dallas and Tampa Bay at AT&T Stadium.

With that in mind, ESPN attempted to predict the Cowboys' final 53-man roster as it would appear headed into the regular season, and there was one glaring omission from the final group.

Second-year wide receiver, and 2021 fifth-round pick from Stanford, Simi Fehoko was not listed in the final group of wideouts on the Cowboys roster.

WIDE RECEIVER (6): Lamb, Michael Gallup, James Washington, Jalen Tolbert, Noah Brown, T.J. Vasher

Gallup might not be ready for Week 1, but he should be ready sometime in September, so he gets a spot on the 53 instead of opening the year on the physically unable to perform list. All eyes will be on Lamb as he ascends to the No. 1 role with Amari Cooper’s departure. Washington, Tolbert and Brown will be counted on early to make plays for Prescott. Vasher had some eye-popping moments in the spring, but the final spot could come down to special teams, which could give undrafted Dennis Houston a chance.

The inclusion of T.J. Vasher - an undrafted free agent from Texas Tech that the Cowboys sort of stashed away last season as he was unavailable due to injury - is hardly surprising considering how much Dallas loves UDFAs.

But it could also spell doom for Fehoko unless he has an outstanding camp.

There is one possible reason Fehoko makes the roster along with Vasher, and that's because of the injury to fellow wideout Michael Gallup. Gallup tore an ACL in Week 17 against the Cardinals, and while the team remains quietly optimistic about his return, he will most likely miss the first few weeks of the season.

That could open the door for Fehoko to show the Cowboys he belongs.

