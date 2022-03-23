Cowboys Talks with Bobby Wagner: 'No Momentum' Toward Signing?

Bobby Wagner alongside Micah Parsons? That's would have a special feel to it.

FRISCO - Once the Seattle Seahawks cut Bobby Wagner, the Dallas Cowboys called his phone.

Yes, his phone. Because the all-time all-pro linebacker represents himself in contract negotiations - which by the way explains the lack of media leaks regarding Wagner's next step.

CowboysSI.com was first to report that Dallas was in touch. Since then has come word that there is "no momentum'' in talks.

Impatient Cowboys fans can be heard grumbling, "Well, why don't y'all get some damn momentum''?

But there is a likely reason for the temporary lack of movement.

The Rams are on-record as saying they are studying the idea, with general manager Les Snead telling reporters on Tuesday that the Rams coaching staff has plunked itself in the film room to determine his fit in L.A.

In truth, this is more about "finance'' than "fit.'' That goes for the Rams, the Cowboys, all of them.

Wagner is a do-it-all talent, an iconic Seahawk, and a future Hall of Fame guy. Is he going downhill as a performer? He will turn 32 in June, so that's coming. But last season, Wagner posted a career-high 170 tackles in 16 games played, also recording a sack and an interception.

"Fit''? Yeah, he fits.

"Finance''? Wagner is still on the market in part, logic says, due to his price tag. He is coming off a contract that was paying him $18 million APY. As much as teams would like to have him - the Dallas Cowboys remain interested - that's a rich price point.

We've seen it suggested that Wagner might play for the Rams by taking their $9 million in available cap space. But we're pretty sure Wagner's not told anyone in the media that, at this moment, he's prepared to settle for that.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, figure to have a bit more than that in room - and can make more. Wagner alongside Micah Parsons? That's would have a special feel to it. But Wagner in his hometown lining up behind Aaron Donald? That'd be pretty special, too.

We have a feeling the Rams' "film study'' revealed the obvious. We have a feeling the Cowboys' "momentum'' would pick up if they found a way to have Wagner be more affordable.

Next step? For Bobby Wagner's agent - himself - to make a choice.