FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys believe they are building the interior of their defensive line with in-house signings.

But The Athletic is making a prediction that the Cowboys will be making a run at Bears defensive lineman Akiem Hicks.

“It feels like Dallas is going to add a defensive lineman; it’s just a matter of which one,” The Athletic writes. “They still have DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons on the edge. Hicks would give the Cowboys a nice option on the interior. He’s 32 and has missed 20 games over the past three seasons due to injuries, but those factors likely will bring his price down. Hicks can still be a very disruptive player.”

Frankly, we’re not sure how The Athletic, using the admittedly right evidence, is coming to its conclusion. To wit:

Osa Watkins Gallimore

*We’re not sure what Lawrence and Parsons have to do with this.

*The Athletic doesn’t bother much with the fact that Dallas just signed starting defensive tackle Carlos Watkins, while also thinking highly of Neville Gallimore, Osa Odighizua and others.

*The report suggests that Hicks’ “price will be down.” But Pro Football Focus has projected that Hicks will eventually get a two-year, $17 million contract this offseason, with $12.5 million guaranteed money.

That’s $8.5 million APY - almost eight times what Dallas just paid starter Watkins. Cowboys fans are surely skeptical that the budget will be stretched that greatly for a 32-year-old defensive tackle.

*Hicks only played nine games for the Bears last season, but the “disruptive” characterization sort of fits; the former Pro Bowler last year recorded 3.5 sacks, 25 tackles and nine quarterback hits.

Hicks Lawrence LVE and Parsons

“Disruptive,” yes. But a Cowboys fit? We don’t see it. In fact, we see no evidence that Dallas - even as QB Dak Prescott accurately said, “Obviously things aren’t done; Free agency isn’t done, the draft’s not done, so a lot of the roster is to come” - is prioritizing $8.5 million defensive tackles.

