Chiefs LB Anthony Hitchens Wants to Sign With Micah Parsons' Cowboys?

Chiefs Free Agent Anthony Hitchens Wants to Sign With Micah Parsons' Cowboys?

Are the Cowboys going to sign a $10 million APY linebacker? That would be a "no.'' But ...

FRISCO - The Kansas City Chiefs recently parted ways with linebacker Anthony Hitchens, a former Dallas Cowboys starter.

And Hitchens reportedly is seeking a reunion at The Star.

Hitchens, 29, spent the last four seasons with Kansas City after leaving Dallas via free agency and then signing with the team on a five-year, $45 million deal in 2018.

This offseason, he is a cap casualty in Kansas City and is coming off a season in which he made $10 million.

Are the Cowboys going to sign a $10 million APY linebacker? 

That would be a "no.''

But is Hitchens still a starting linebacker, as he was in both Dallas and Kansas City? A player who could help a unit that is led by star rookie Micah Parsons but that is a bit thin otherwise?

Maybe so.

He started 59 games for the team over the past four years, leading the Chiefs in tackles in 2018 and '19, a run that included a career-best 135 tackles in 2018.

He is still highly-regarded in Kansas City.

“When I first became general manager, one of the first moves I wanted to make was to bring in Anthony Hitchens from Dallas,” Chiefs exec Brett Veach said in a statement. “We knew how intelligent, hard working and consistent he was as a player, and we knew he'd become a selfless leader. He was that and more. He has all the intangibles and was an integral piece in our franchise winning a Super Bowl title.''

Hitchens began his career with the Cowboys after being drafted by Dallas in the fourth round in 2014 out of Iowa. He was a team captain with Kansas City last season.

"Anthony,'' Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, "is tough as they come in this league and is a team-first player. I appreciate the way he came to work, ready to do his part, but also his willingness to teach the younger guys around him.”

