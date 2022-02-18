Cowboys Rumor: Free Agent WR Michael Gallup ‘100% by When?

The Dallas Cowboys free-agent receiver will be “100 percent by August”? There are some issues here.

FRISCO - The report - or rumor - projecting the rehabbing Michael Gallup as being ready for the near-start of NFL training camp?

It’s quite wonderful.

It’s a bit wild.

It’s PFF reporting that Gallup’s knee surgery last Thursday on his torn ACL “went well” (as NFL surgeries seem to somehow always do) and that more than that, the Dallas Cowboys free-agent receiver will be “100 percent by August.”

There are some issues here.

First, Gallup, a quality Cowboys player and person who a source inside The Star tells us is a team "priority'' when it comes to offseason signings, does not himself know when he’ll be fully recovered.

“I think somebody could give me a long-term deal, and I think if I need to prove it again I’m pretty sure I can do that, too,” '' Gallup told Heavy.

Translate that: A fully healthy Gallup coming off a season better than his injury-prone 2021 in which he was only able to total 35 catches for 445 yards and two TDs figures as a $13 million APY guy. And at just 25, that’d be on a long-term contract.

But here is Gallup bowing to the fact that he might have to take a “prove-it” deal? What does that tell us?

And then there is this: The rehab from this surgery can normally take eight to 12 months. Gallup said he plans on being a “fast healer,” and we hope that is so.

But he underwent the procedure on February 10. He’s a professional athlete with the best tools available to him, including his own will. But eight months means September. And 12 months means … trouble.

“I know this past year wasn’t the best for me or anything, but I hope I’ve done enough and put enough on film to where the injury that I just had isn’t going to weigh me down too much,'' Gallup said. "So, that’s what I’m hoping to get out of free agency.''

Gallup “hopes the injury doesn’t weigh too much” on his coming contract. That’s not a rumor. That’s Michael Gallup’s own projection - a big difference from anybody else’s “sourced guess.”