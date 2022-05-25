Skip to main content

Cowboys Still Interested in Signing DE Jason Pierre-Paul?

These ideas have been kicked around here inside The Star for a month now. There is a reason one of them hasn’t happened yet …

FRISCO - Have the Dallas Cowboys moved on from the idea of signing accomplished pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul?

We continue to believe this is a back-burner idea, and that Dallas wants to get its present group of ends on the field before making a judgment.

But ESPN thinks differently.

sam jpp

JPP & williams 

jpp back

JPP

barr ball

Barr

JPP on the cheap? Once the Cowboys come to some realization that the present group isn’t enough? The Cowboys have certainly developed a track record of those sort of signings - and with success as well.

The longer he sits on the shelf, the more he will theoretically come at a lower price. But ... ESPN is pushing this idea now … linking  him to Dallas yet again on Wednesday.

However, at this moment, with OTAs ramping up here inside The Star? Dallas is justified in wanting to grant a full look, and a full chance, to Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong and rookie Sam Williams.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

t pollard
Play

No Return: Cowboys OTAs Include Roster Search for Special-Teams Ace

The Dallas Cowboys have a host of options to return kicks and punts in the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

By Arnav Sharma53 minutes ago
53 minutes ago
Cowboys - Flag Half-Staff
Play

Cowboys Compassion: America's Team Reacts to America's Latest Mass Shooting

Frustrated by another school shooting and continued government inaction, Dallas Cowboys players and America's sports stars took to social media to express their emotions.

By Richie Whitt13 hours ago
13 hours ago
jerry cheer ox
Play

NFL Scouting Combine Stays in Indianapolis; Someday Hosted by Cowboys?

It was bids from Los Angeles, Indianapolis and "Dallas'' - though the Cowboys are of course technically grounded in Frisco and in Arlington - in consideration for the 2023 combine.

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
17 hours ago

At some point, once the same national reporter continually beats the same drum, it begins to feel less like a concept gurgling out of The Star and more like the idea of a persistently texting agent. That doesn’t make it a bad idea. Indeed, we know that not only have the Cowboys sniffed around JPP, they’ve also had some in-house conversation about Minnesota Pro Bowler Anthony Barr.

But these ideas have been kicked around here inside The Star for a month now. There is a reason one of them hasn’t happened yet … and we suspect there is an unrelated reason one ESPN reporter keeps pushing one singular concept to the public front burner.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

t pollard
News

No Return: Cowboys OTAs Include Roster Search for Special-Teams Ace

By Arnav Sharma53 minutes ago
Cowboys - Flag Half-Staff
News

Cowboys Compassion: America's Team Reacts to America's Latest Mass Shooting

By Richie Whitt13 hours ago
jerry cheer ox
News

NFL Scouting Combine Stays in Indianapolis; Someday Hosted by Cowboys?

By Mike Fisher17 hours ago
7E4F5047-92BF-42F5-9DA9-2CE86B6D22E8
News

‘Pray for Patience’: Dwayne Haskins’ Wife Issues Plea After Toxicology Report on Death

By Cowboys Country Staff22 hours ago
micah tank
News

Cowboys OTA Preview - Top 5 Position Battles, Defense

By Mike FisherMay 24, 2022
IMG_3904
News

'Swingers': Cowboys OTA Preview - Top 5 Position Battles, Offense

By Mike FisherMay 24, 2022
skip luka dak
News

Cowboys' Dak Prescott Joined by Mavs' Luka Doncic in Skip Bayless Dangerous Attacks

By Mike FisherMay 24, 2022
cox micah
News

Cowboys OTA Depth Chart - Defense: Who Helps Micah Parsons?

By Mike FisherMay 24, 2022