Cowboys Still Interested in Signing DE Jason Pierre-Paul?

These ideas have been kicked around here inside The Star for a month now. There is a reason one of them hasn’t happened yet …

FRISCO - Have the Dallas Cowboys moved on from the idea of signing accomplished pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul?

We continue to believe this is a back-burner idea, and that Dallas wants to get its present group of ends on the field before making a judgment.

But ESPN thinks differently.

JPP & williams JPP Barr

JPP on the cheap? Once the Cowboys come to some realization that the present group isn’t enough? The Cowboys have certainly developed a track record of those sort of signings - and with success as well.

The longer he sits on the shelf, the more he will theoretically come at a lower price. But ... ESPN is pushing this idea now … linking him to Dallas yet again on Wednesday.

However, at this moment, with OTAs ramping up here inside The Star? Dallas is justified in wanting to grant a full look, and a full chance, to Dante Fowler, Dorance Armstrong and rookie Sam Williams.

At some point, once the same national reporter continually beats the same drum, it begins to feel less like a concept gurgling out of The Star and more like the idea of a persistently texting agent. That doesn’t make it a bad idea. Indeed, we know that not only have the Cowboys sniffed around JPP, they’ve also had some in-house conversation about Minnesota Pro Bowler Anthony Barr.

But these ideas have been kicked around here inside The Star for a month now. There is a reason one of them hasn’t happened yet … and we suspect there is an unrelated reason one ESPN reporter keeps pushing one singular concept to the public front burner.

