JuJu Smith-Schuster Hinted at Cowboys, Signs with Chiefs

FRISCO - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster entered free agency this offseason expressing his wish to remain in The Steel City, but also talking about "America's Team.''

Instead came a Friday decision to sign with Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, $10 million deal.

“#ChiefsKingdom Let’s go,” Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter.

Last month he made a promotional appearance at The Star in Frisco - and talked openly about the idea of signing with the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys.

Said Juju of Prescott and the setup at The Star: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. … The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms.”

Oh.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout was a breakout NFL player for Pittsburgh early in his career, the former USC star and second-round pick having recorded 169 receptions, 2,343 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons. He earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2017, then made the Pro Bowl the following year.

But Smith-Schuster hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2018. And in 2021, with an injury dragging him down, Smith-Schuster caught just 15 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.

To some, that's not an $8 million player, which is what the 25-year-old was paid to be after signing a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh in 2021.

To the Chiefs? That's a $10 million player, apparently.

