Skip to main content

JuJu Smith-Schuster Hinted at Cowboys, Signs with Chiefs

Said Juju of Prescott and the setup at The Star: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. …''

FRISCO - Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster entered free agency this offseason expressing his wish to remain in The Steel City, but also talking about "America's Team.''

Instead came a Friday decision to sign with Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs on a one-year, $10 million deal.

JuJu-Smith-Schuster-Patrick-Mahomes
dak juju
cow on the clock star

“#ChiefsKingdom Let’s go,” Smith-Schuster wrote on Twitter.

Last month he made a promotional appearance at The Star in Frisco - and talked openly about the idea of signing with the Dak Prescott-led Cowboys.

Said Juju of Prescott and the setup at The Star: “He’s a great quarterback. Catching balls from him in a facility like this, I wouldn’t mind it. … The Steelers are still working on trying to get out of the wooden locker rooms.”

Oh.

The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wideout was a breakout NFL player for Pittsburgh early in his career, the former USC star and second-round pick having recorded 169 receptions, 2,343 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns across his first two NFL seasons. He earned All-Rookie Team honors in 2017, then made the Pro Bowl the following year.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

17F5A060-2012-4B8C-8020-D120CB525909
Play

Deshaun Watson BREAKING: Houston Texans QB Chooses Trade to Cleveland Browns

The Browns - who just got done dealing with the Cowboys to acquire receiver Amari Cooper - are now getting Deshaun Watson.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
FCDCA805-5035-49A5-9A2F-E05436F0A0F0
Play

Cowboys Sign LBs Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford: NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Maven Staff2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Aikman-Andrews-Buck-1040x585
Play

Erin Andrews on Losing Aikman & Buck: 'Oh God, I Cried'

Aikman and Buck leave Fox after 20 years in the booth together.

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
4 hours ago

But Smith-Schuster hasn’t posted a 1,000-yard season since 2018. And in 2021, with an injury dragging him down, Smith-Schuster caught just 15 passes for 129 yards and zero touchdowns.

To some, that's not an $8 million player, which is what the 25-year-old was paid to be after signing a one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh in 2021.

To the Chiefs? That's a $10 million player, apparently.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

17F5A060-2012-4B8C-8020-D120CB525909
News

Deshaun Watson BREAKING: Houston Texans QB Chooses Trade to Cleveland Browns

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
FCDCA805-5035-49A5-9A2F-E05436F0A0F0
News

Cowboys Sign LBs Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford: NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Maven Staff2 hours ago
Aikman-Andrews-Buck-1040x585
News

Erin Andrews on Losing Aikman & Buck: 'Oh God, I Cried'

By Timm Hamm4 hours ago
lve micah
News

Leighton Vander Esch 1-on-1: 'I'm At My Best,' Says LB as he Signs with Cowboys

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
obj cow
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Free Agency Signing? His Family Favors Cowboys

By Mike Fisher5 hours ago
Jerry vander esch
News

Cowboys BREAKING: LB Leighton Vander Esch Signs With Dallas

By Mike Fisher6 hours ago
Stephen_Jones_says_they_re_getting_trade_calls_about_safeties
News

Cowboys Confusion: Stephen Jones' Free Agency Trouble in Trenches

By Richie Whitt7 hours ago
Jerry-Jones-Cowboys
News

Cowboys Stress Test: NFL Free Agency Adding to Frustration?

By Timm HammMar 17, 2022