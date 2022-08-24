Cowboys Fans 'Nauseating & Disgusting!' - ESPN Fake Hater Stephen A. Smith on His Way to The Star

FRISCO - He is America's No. 1 fake hater of the Dallas Cowboys, and the hype man is at it again.

"To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America,'' writes Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, "I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all.''

It is, of course, all fraudulent fun, and this statement is all about ESPN's morning debate show 'First Take' – featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim – is hitting the road to broadcast from The Star in Frisco for a show prior to the team’s first annual season kickoff event.

On Thursday, Cowboys fans all over the DFW area might hear the blaring sound of Smith's (fake) disdain for the Dallas squad as he undoubtedly voices his opinions.

At The Star, Smith and Qerim will be joined by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Oh, and now Dez Bryant has signed on to appear.

Did we mention the hate is fake? That Stephen A. is really simply performing like the comical offspring of "Seinfeld''s rhyming lawyer "Jackie Chiles'' and the screaming cocky rooster Sherman Hemsely on "the Jeffersons''?

“I’m sure Cowboys Nation is going to smother Stephen A. in some Texas-sized hospitality,” Jones said. “We can’t wait to show him how to kick off the 2022 Season … Cowboys style! He will see what The Star is all about. This is going to be about as much fun as he has had in a long, long while.”

The kickoff event is a chance to see the Cowboys' entire 2022 roster on the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza following First Take's live show from 9-11 a.m. CT. Doors will open to fans at 7:30 a.m. The security gate entrance is located at the south end of the Tostitos Championship Plaza.

At the center of it all? Michael and Jerry and Dez ... "versus'' the performance art of the hateful comic Stephen A. Smith.

