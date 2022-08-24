Skip to main content

Cowboys Fans 'Nauseating & Disgusting!' - ESPN Fake Hater Stephen A. Smith on His Way to The Star

Stephen A. Smith and Jerry Jones will be live in Frisco on August 25.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - He is America's No. 1 fake hater of the Dallas Cowboys, and the hype man is at it again.

"To all the Cowboys fans out there throughout America,'' writes Stephen A. Smith of ESPN, "I still firmly believe that you are the most nauseating, disgusting fanbase in American history. All Cowboy fans make me sick! I don't like y'all. I can't stand y'all.'' 

It is, of course, all fraudulent fun, and this statement is all about ESPN's morning debate show 'First Take' – featuring Stephen A. Smith and host Molly Qerim – is hitting the road to broadcast from The Star in Frisco for a show prior to the team’s first annual season kickoff event.

On Thursday, Cowboys fans all over the DFW area might hear the blaring sound of Smith's (fake) disdain for the Dallas squad as he undoubtedly voices his opinions.

At The Star, Smith and Qerim will be joined by Pro Football Hall of Famer and Cowboys legend Michael Irvin and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Oh, and now Dez Bryant has signed on to appear.

Did we mention the hate is fake? That Stephen A. is really simply performing like the comical offspring of "Seinfeld''s rhyming lawyer "Jackie Chiles'' and the screaming cocky rooster Sherman Hemsely on "the Jeffersons''?

Scroll to Continue

No image description

dak zeke tyron az dark
Play

Dak Prescott Wins Dallas Cowboys 'Ed Block Courage' Award

"I am thankful to have gone through this injury, because I think that I am not only a better man but a better player as well.” - Dak Prescott

By Mike Fisher
gallup trainers az
Play

Michael Gallup ‘Move’: No Cowboys Trade for WR?

Dallas Cowboys receiver Michael Gallup might be back sooner, rather than later.

By Timm Hamm
1F56582D-8BAD-41CC-A707-D3E935E74ACC
Play

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to Join Skip Bayless & Cast of TV’s ‘Undisputed’: NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff

“I’m sure Cowboys Nation is going to smother Stephen A. in some Texas-sized hospitality,” Jones said. “We can’t wait to show him how to kick off the 2022 Season … Cowboys style! He will see what The Star is all about. This is going to be about as much fun as he has had in a long, long while.”

The kickoff event is a chance to see the Cowboys' entire 2022 roster on the Blue Carpet in Tostitos Championship Plaza following First Take's live show from 9-11 a.m. CT. Doors will open to fans at 7:30 a.m. The security gate entrance is located at the south end of the Tostitos Championship Plaza.

At the center of it all? Michael and Jerry and Dez ... "versus'' the performance art of the hateful comic Stephen A. Smith.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

dak zeke tyron az dark
News

Dak Prescott Wins Dallas Cowboys 'Ed Block Courage' Award

By Mike Fisher
gallup trainers az
News

Michael Gallup ‘Move’: No Cowboys Trade for WR?

By Timm Hamm
1F56582D-8BAD-41CC-A707-D3E935E74ACC
News

Cowboys’ Micah Parsons to Join Skip Bayless & Cast of TV’s ‘Undisputed’: NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Country Staff
B41B618F-0810-4AA7-BE80-207AB1DD5EC9
News

Cowboys’ Ezekiel Elliott: ‘Dallas ‘Til I Die’ Goof-Up

By Mike Fisher
gallup niners
News

Michael Gallup Return? Encouraging Injury Update On Cowboys WR

By Logan MacDonald
turpin hill
News

'Speed Kills': Cowboys' KaVontae Turpin the Next Tyreek Hill?

By Zach Dimmitt
len
News

Dallas' First Star Pro QB, Chiefs Icon Len Dawson, Dead at 87

By Richie Whitt
micah tyler
News

Cowboys Practice Report: Micah Parsons Dominates, Tyler Smith Sits Out

By Mike Fisher