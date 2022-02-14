Skip to main content

Cowboys at Super Bowl Winner Rams in Thursday 2022 NFL Opener?

The case for the Dallas Cowboys? They're the Dallas Cowboys. That's it. That's the case.

It is "The House that Jerry Jones Built.''

No, not AT&T Stadium in Arlington; SoFi Stadium in Southern California, where the Dallas Cowboys owner was a gigantic influence in All Things Rams ...

Not including Los Angeles’ 23-20 victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

Jerry's Cowboys couldn't quite sneak into that game. But to the NFL, as they ready to follow a new tradition of the defending champs starting the ensuing season at home in a high-profile opener, a next best thing might be to showcase ....

The defending champions at SoFi.

On Thursday night.

Against Jerry's Cowboys.

Cowboys - Jerry Rams
This "honor'' was granted to Dallas at the start of the 2021 season, as you will recall, with the Cowboys' opening game at Tampa Bay, where the Bucs celebrated their title - and beat the visitors.

Will the NFL give Dallas that same "honor'' against the Rams when they raise their championship banner?

Dig through the schedules of the two teams in 2022 - especially Los Angeles’ 2022 home opponents - and see what you find. ...

The Rams next year play host to Atlanta, Carolina, Denver, Las Vegas and NFC West opponents Seattle, San Francisco, and Arizona, and the Cowboys and the Bills. 

Somebody in the league office can make a case for the Raiders; Raiders back in L.A.? Yeah, it might sound like a Rams road game.

The case for the Buffalo Bills? An easy one. High-profile, a Super Bowl favorite. Good pick.

The case for the Dallas Cowboys? They're the Dallas Cowboys. That's it. That's the case.

