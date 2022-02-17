Odds for Next Super Bowl: Cowboys Top 4?

On what basis are the Dallas Cowboys a “top-four” oddsmakers choice to win Super Bowl LVII?

FRISCO - It almost seems like a mean trick.

It is fair to remind ourselves that Joe Burrow's Bengals came from nowhere (statistically, almost literally) to get to the title game. So as the Cowboys try to reload, hey, "The Impossible Dream'' - or maybe “The Seemingly Impossible Dream” - is part of the fun.

And part of the frustration.

Having said that ...

Here are the opening Super Bowl futures odds for every team for the next Big Game, scheduled for 2023 in Phoenix:

Kansas City Chiefs +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Buffalo Bills +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Los Angeles Rams +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Dallas Cowboys +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Cincinnati Bengals +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Green Bay Packers +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

San Francisco 49ers +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Los Angeles Chargers +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Baltimore Ravens +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Denver Broncos +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Tennessee Titans +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

New England Patriots +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Arizona Cardinals +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Indianapolis Colts +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Seattle Seahawks +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Cleveland Browns +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

New Orleans Saints +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Miami Dolphins +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Minnesota Vikings +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Las Vegas Raiders +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Philadelphia Eagles +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Chicago Bears +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Washington Commanders +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Atlanta Falcons +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Carolina Panthers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Pittsburgh Steelers +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

New York Giants +8500 (bet $10 to win $860 total)

Jacksonville Jaguars +10000 (bet $10 to win $1,010 total)

New York Jets +12000 (bet $10 to win $1,210 total)

Detroit Lions +12500 (bet $10 to win $1,260 total)

Houston Texans +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Dallas is that good, even though … it isn’t? Place your bets. Maybe.