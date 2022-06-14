'I Was Scared': Terence Newman on Late Cowboys Friend Marion Barber

For many sports fans, the death of their favorite athletes can hurt almost as bad as the loss of a family member, as the hours spent following their team can create a deep connection.

Dallas Cowboys fans felt that pain recently when it was announced that former running back Marion Barber was found dead in his home at the age of 38.

Barber was beloved by Dallas Cowboys' fans and players alike. … including cornerback Terence Newman, who recently did a Q&A with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, which saw him discussing the health of players after hanging up their cleats.

Newman was discussing the effects of CTE on former teammates upon their retirement, when he learned about the death of Barber and recalled an interaction he had with him a few years ago.

“I had seen Marion three years ago, … It was raining, and I’m driving to the gas station … So I see this guy walking down the street, in the rain. I get to the gas station, and it’s Marion. I hadn’t seen Marion in a while … So we talked and exchanged numbers, but I was scared when I saw him. He looked bad. He looked like he wasn’t there … When I tell you I was scared, I thought he might swing on me. I was actually scared.”

Newman is saddened by the passing of Barber, and he’s obviously not trying to be insensitive when he suggests that he believes Barber's history of concussions played a role in his death.

“I think that had to play some type of role in whatever happened to him,” he told Dunne.

Barber, who would have turned 39 on June 10, will ultimately not have his brain donated for CTE research, per the wishes of his final will. Our thoughts are with Barber's family and friends at this time.

