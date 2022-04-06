Skip to main content

Cowboys Ex Terrell Owens NFL ‘Comeback’ Starts with New Teammate Johnny Manziel

Terrell Owens - as he so often does - has other ideas.

FRISCO - Johnny Manziel, the former Texas A&M superstar and Heisman Trophy winner, is doing this for fun because he knows “it’s over.”

"If Tom Brady can do it, if they can marvel at (him) … I'm no different than Tom," Owens said of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who turns 45 in August.

Owens, 48, is a Hall of Fame wide receiver and former Dallas Cowboys star who is joining the Fan Controlled Football league and is expected to team up with quarterback Manziel as a member of the Zappers, according to ESPN.

"I'm looking forward to throwing with Johnny or whoever the quarterback may be," Owens said. "If it's Johnny Football - it doesn't matter if it's Pee-wee Herman - as long as they throw the ball where it needs to be … I'm going to do my best to make some stuff happen with it."

Owens last appeared in an NFL game in 2010, in part because of the controversy that followed him over the course of his career. 

He concedes that he might not quite be the same guy who earned six Pro Bowl berths in 15 NFL seasons with all-time-level numbers in receiving yards (15,934), touchdown catches (153) and receptions (1,078).

Said T.O.: "Of course, everybody's skills at some point may decline, but I think there are certain people that kind of defy those odds, and I think I'm one of those people."

Owens’ true focus here is to help the Fan Controlled Football league expand.

"If (an NFL opportunity) arises or comes about because of playing in Fan Controlled Football league because they see me take hits ... then so be it," he said of the 7-on-7 league, which begins play in mid-April. "But that's not what I'm actively pursuing. It's a partnership with Fan Controlled Football league. It's to help grow what they're trying to do."

