Cowboys Offer Tryout to Ex Longhorns Star LB - Report

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys believe they might have one of the "most athletic linebacker rooms'' in the NFL. But as COO Stephen Jones likes to say, roster-building is a 24/7 business ... so why not a tryout for a local Longhorn?

Malik Jefferson, 25, is reportedly getting a tryout with his hometown Cowboys. Jefferson was a Bengals third-round pick in 2018 coming out of the University of Texas, but he's never quite stuck in the NFL, with mostly practice-squad stints as a member of six different teams in four years.

The former Texas Longhorns standout is from Mesquite, where he was among the best high school players in the country, and he was a Freshman All-American in Austin as well. At 6-2, 236, he could in theory be a prospect to help on special teams, or at least another add to the practice squad, should the reported workout session go well.

The Colts most recently cut Jefferson in May, and he's got just 13 NFL snaps to his credit. The Cowboys, meanwhile, boast among their linebackers one of the league's brightest young stars in Micah Parsons, also re-signed starter and former first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch, and expect young Jabril Cox to be healthy enough to participate at the start of training camp in Oxnard.

