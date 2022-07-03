Skip to main content

Cowboys Offer Tryout to Ex Longhorns Star LB - Report

The former Texas Longhorns standout is from Mesquite, where he was among the best high school players in the country.

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys believe they might have one of the "most athletic linebacker rooms'' in the NFL. But as COO Stephen Jones likes to say, roster-building is a 24/7 business ... so why not a tryout for a local Longhorn?

Malik Jefferson, 25, is reportedly getting a tryout with his hometown Cowboys. Jefferson was a Bengals third-round pick in 2018 coming out of the University of Texas, but he's never quite stuck in the NFL, with mostly practice-squad stints as a member of six different teams in four years.

malik jeff

The former Texas Longhorns standout is from Mesquite, where he was among the best high school players in the country, and he was a Freshman All-American in Austin as well. At 6-2, 236, he could in theory be a prospect to help on special teams, or at least another add to the practice squad, should the reported workout session go well.

The Colts most recently cut Jefferson in May, and he's got just 13 NFL snaps to his credit. The Cowboys, meanwhile, boast among their linebackers one of the league's brightest young stars in Micah Parsons, also re-signed starter and former first-rounder Leighton Vander Esch, and expect young Jabril Cox to be healthy enough to participate at the start of training camp in Oxnard.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

jerry-jones-ezekiel-elliott
Play

Cowboys Trade of Ezekiel Elliott: Would There Really Be A Benefit?

Last season, Elliott posted over 1,000 rushing yards on 4.2 yards per carry with 10 rushing touchdowns. Nonetheless, 2021 was considered a down year.

By Logan MacDonald2 hours ago
2 hours ago
D20AC64B-028D-4AE8-A801-7928517F24B7
Play

'Elite on D?’ Cowboys Micah Parsons Knows His Goals

Parsons knows with hard work he can make the jump from a great player to an elite player.

By Timm Hamm6 hours ago
6 hours ago
Cowboys - Teague Flag
Play

Happy Birthday, America's Sports: 246 Reasons to Love DFW's Games and Those Who Play Them

On this Fourth of July, let's celebrate every Cowboys legend from Dandy Don to Deion to Dak.

By Richie Whitt6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys? Subscribe to the Daily Cowboys SI Newsletter with Mike Fisher now!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

jerry-jones-ezekiel-elliott
News

Cowboys Trade of Ezekiel Elliott: Would There Really Be A Benefit?

By Logan MacDonald2 hours ago
D20AC64B-028D-4AE8-A801-7928517F24B7
News

'Elite on D?’ Cowboys Micah Parsons Knows His Goals

By Timm Hamm6 hours ago
Cowboys - Teague Flag
News

Happy Birthday, America's Sports: 246 Reasons to Love DFW's Games and Those Who Play Them

By Richie Whitt6 hours ago
dak lamb clut
News

LOOK: Dak Prescott Leads Cowboys in Private Workout in Florida

By Logan MacDonald21 hours ago
cooper
News

Cowboys Ex Amari Cooper: New Start, 'Old Guy' with Browns

By Zach Dimmitt22 hours ago
Julio
News

Julio Jones Next Team: Top Odds Include Cowboys & Falcons

By Daniel FlickJul 2, 2022
cooper rush
News

Backup QB Rankings: Cowboys Cooper Rush Disrespected?

By Zach DimmittJul 1, 2022
15FB5F42-9DB9-47A7-B624-C27E310C9245
News

Ravens' Jaylon Ferguson Died from Effects of Drug Use - Report

By Cowboys Country StaffJul 1, 2022