Cowboys Trade for Deebo Samuel? A 'Warm Possibility,' Says Ex Dallas Scout

"He's not going anywhere,'' the Cowboys source told us. "The San Francisco 49ers will work it out.''

FRISCO - We engaged in conversation the other day with one of the powers-that-be here inside The Star on the subject of disgruntled do-it-all weapon Deebo Samuel, who has certainly teased about the idea of being traded to the Dallas Cowboys.

That's pretty much that ... former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus is on to something in believing:

1) That the one position the Cowboys would be willing to give up assets for is wide receiver.

2) Training camp could mean a change of position for the involved parties.

“I think you want to keep in touch with those teams, just so if we get to the point where you get into training camp and you’re not happy or you’re talking about potential (injuries),'' said Broaddus, referring to both Samuel in San Francisco and DK Metcalf in Seattle. “So yeah, keep those warm (as) possibilities, sure.''

It is not Broaddus' intention here to stir up pipe-dream emotions. Nor is it ours to completely shut down the concept. Broaddus, speaking on the “Love of the Star” podcast. is obviously correct, though in detailing owner Jerry Jones' high-dollar pursuit of wideout stars over the years.

“I’d like to believe that the one position that they would give up assets for, and the history has shown that they’ve done it before, is wide receiver,” Broaddus said. “So, we’ll see with the whole thing with Deebo ...''

We still believe that "the whole thing with Deebo'' will result in Samuel getting the $20 mil-plus APY deal that seems to be the going rate. Same with Metcalf, as in the case of a Cowboys acquisition, we'd be talking about both those sorts of dollars and costly trade assets as well.

But as it relates to this ideas "being kept warm''? Yes, that we can do.

