Falcons WR Calvin Ridley on NFL Suspension: 'I Bet $1,500; I Don't Have a Gambling Problem'

FRISCO - All those clever ideas that would have the Atlanta Falcons trading receiver Calvin Ridley this offseason - for instance, for fellow wideout Amari Cooper of the Dallas Cowboys?

They can now be shelved - even as Ridley is protesting that he doesn't "have a gambling problem.''

The NFL is suspending Ridley indefinitely after betting on games when away from the organization last season while citing "mental health'' concerns. The news was first reported by NFL Network and later confirmed by team officials.

The league released a statement on Ridley's status Monday afternoon.

"A league investigation uncovered no evidence indicating any inside information was used on any game compromised in any way," The statement read. "no but is there evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates, or players in his betting activity."

Ridley, 27, played in five games last season before leaving the organization to work on off-field concerns. According to Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot and coach Arthur Smith, the fifth-year receiver has stayed away from the facility since his departure in Week 6.

There has been informed speculation that Ridley might return to the NFL in the event of a trade away from Atlanta. The Cowboys - and fellow Alabama product Cooper - have been among the many mentioned as possibilities.

When asked at the NFL Scouting Combine of his status, Fonentot said that the team remains at an impasse with his role in the organization moving into free agency. Atlanta picked up his fifth-year option prior to the start of the 2021 season.

"It's just not something that we can talk about at this point," Fontenot said Tuesday. "I understand the frustration from everyone regarding (the situation). It's just not something that we can talk about right now. At the appropriate time, we will share everything we can."

The Falcons released a statement on the actions taken against the receiver Monday afternoon.

"We were first made aware of the league's investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league's findings and actions," The team wrote per its official website. "We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office."

Ridley may apply for reinstatement to the league starting on Feb. 15, 2023. He also has a right to appeal the suspension.

In four years with the Falcons, Ridley has recorded 248 receptions for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns. If the Falcons were to free themselves of the final year of his contract, Atlanta would save $11.1 million in cap space.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell also wrote in a letter notifying Ridley of his suspension:

"For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions."