Dallas Cowboys Training Camp: Joint Practices against Los Angeles Chargers, Denver Broncos
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys training camp schedule will be a busy one.
The Cowboys will try to repeat as NFC East champs - something that simply does not happen in this division. But considering that the division's status means Dallas' slate is the NFL's "easiest'' (based on some strength-of-schedule measurements), 11-6 seems doable.
But before we get there? Dallas is reportedly going to work out in Denver on Aug. 11 alongside the Broncos before those teams play in preseason. And then the Cowboys play host to a pair of summer sessions in Southern California against the Los Angeles Chargers (Aug. 17 and 18 in Costa Mesa) before their exhibition game.
How can it all come together as a winning season after that?
If ...
The Toughest Stretch: The schedule-maker wasted little time here. The part of the schedule to survive? Weeks 1 and 2, both at home, both possible losses against the Buccaneers and Bengals, respectively.
The Luckiest Break: Dak Prescott and the Cowboys often spend winter-weather games away from AT&T Stadium inside the NFC East - meaning in chilly conditions in New York, Washington and Philadelphia.
That fate is largely avoided here; starting on Thanksgiving, Dallas finishes with seven games. Four are at home. One is in Jacksonville. Only the finale is a "weather game,'' at Washington.
The Biggest Game: In terms of "must-watch''? The Rams are loaded, they are the defending Super Bowl champions, and "at L.A.'' still means "Cowboys Country around these (and those) parts.
Runner-up? Dallas at Green Bay. Coach Mike McCarthy vs. Aaron Rodgers, plus the tradition of the rivalry, plus the Packers representing a big Dallas stumbling block. Oh, and "Dez Caught It.'' Pretty good runner-up.
The Easiest Game: The Cowboys in Week 14 will play host to the Houston Texans. Houston could end up having the NFL’s worst record. Of course, the Lions and the Jags could be awful, too.
Losing to any of those three would be, yes, awful.
DALLAS COWBOYS 2022 SEASON SCHEDULE
(All Kickoffs Dallas Time)
DATE PRESEASON (TV) KICKOFF
Sat., Aug. 13 at Denver (KTVT/CBS11) 8:00 p.m.
Sat., Aug. 20 at LA Chargers (KTVT/CBS11) 9:00 p.m.
Aug. 26-28 SEATTLE (KTVT/CBS11) TBD
DATE REGULAR SEASON (TV) KICKOFF
Sun., Sept. 11 TAMPA BAY (NBC) 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Sept. 18 CINCINNATI (CBS) 3:25 p.m.
Larry Lacewell, Former Cowboys Exec & College Coach Icon, Dead at 85
Lacewell was fond of joking about his “Forrest Gump”-like existence during a career that spanned six decades.
Eagles Sign Pro Bowl CB; Closing Gap on Cowboys?
By signing former Pro Bowl cornerback James Bradberry, the Philadelphia Eagles further fueled the narrative that they're closing the NFC East gap on the Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys Sign Rookies Sam Williams & Jalen Tolbert
The Cowboys are finalizing their slotted four-year contracts with the rookie class.
Mon., Sept. 26 @ N.Y. Giants (ESPN/ABC) 7:15 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 2 WASHINGTON (FOX) Noon
Sun., Oct. 9 @ LA Rams (FOX) 3:25 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 16 @ Philadelphia (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 23 DETROIT (CBS) Noon
Sun., Oct. 30 CHICAGO (FOX) Noon
Sun., Nov. 6 Bye
Sun., Nov. 13 @ Green Bay (FOX) 3:25 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 20 @ Minnesota (CBS) 3:25 p.m.
Thurs., Nov. 24 N.Y. GIANTS (FOX) 3:30 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 4 INDIANAPOLIS (NBC)* 7:20 p.m.
Sun., Dec. 11 HOUSTON (FOX) Noon
Sun., Dec. 18 @ Jacksonville (FOX) Noon
Sat., Dec. 24 PHILADELPHIA (FOX) 3:25 p.m.
Thur., Dec. 29 @ Tennessee (Prime Video) 7:15 p.m.
Sat/Sun. Jan. 7/8 @ Washington (TBD) TBD ...
Can all of that add up to a predicted record of 11-6? That would make Dallas "worse'' than last year ... but likely better than the Eagles and everybody else in the NFC East.
