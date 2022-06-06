Cowboys Star Trevon Diggs Wins ‘Alabama Pro Athlete of the Year’

The NFL noticed. And now so have the folks back home in Alabama.

FRISCO - Early in 2021, Trevon Diggs said he wanted to put the NFL on notice that “I’m here.”

Diggs helped lead a Dallas Cowboys defensive turnaround and also led the NFL with 11 interceptions. He made the Pro Bowl … and now he’s been named the state of Alabama’s 2021 Pro Athlete of the Year.

Said 2020 NFL Draft classmate Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb of Diggs: “We always knew Tre was a dog. Me personally, I did, coming in together and seeing him at Bama. I understand what was going on.

“I knew that Tre was a Pro Bowler or just an All-Pro DB. I look at him as that.”

The league is looking, too. And so is the state of Alabama, where he started at cornerback for the powerful Crimson Tide program.

Diggs emerging as a playmaking” corner is now indisputable. He has goals to be more of a “shut-down corner” for defensive coordinator Dan Quinn as well.

Diggs’ early-career numbers put him in lofty company. Statistically, he compares to Cowboys standout Everson Walls. His overall production? Network TV analyst Troy Aikman has compared him to Super Bowl teammate Deion Sanders, the greatest playmaking corner in NFL history.

Diggs believes his individual skills can lead to Cowboys success.

“I was really excited and proud of what we did last year, and I feel like that was a good start to build on,” Diggs said recently. “We got a good base, a good ground, a good foundation and we just got to build off that. And we got the guys to do it, so we just got to get it done.”

