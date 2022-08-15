Skip to main content

'Undefeated Dallas Cowboys,' Predicts 'Crazy' Michael Irvin ... 'If!'

“If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the (undefeated) 1972 Miami Dolphins.'' - Michael Irvin.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys started their preseason in Denver on Saturday, and somehow, our favorite Cowboys-lovin' booster president saw something different from the rest of us.

“If the Dallas Cowboys clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the (undefeated) 1972 Miami Dolphins,'' Michael Irvin said Monday on @FirstTake. "When you got the No. 1 offense, clean up these penalties, they will be chasing the 1972 Dolphins.''

The 1972 Dolphins, of course, went undefeated and won the Super Bowl.

The 2022 Dallas Cowboys?

"I think we all recognize that this isn't the regular season," Dallas coach Mike McCarthy said after a 17-7 loss marred by 17 Cowboys penalties.

McCarthy's point was to try to separate last year's penalty-marred season from this preseason outing.

"I understand your question, (but) last year was last year,'' he said. (See "Flag Football''). "I think last year as far as trying to establish a play style and an identity, it took us a while to get that and once we did, we won a number of games. This is really the starting point that you go through every year.

Scroll to Continue

No image description

ryan nall
Play

Cowboys 5 Cuts Include Vet RB

Updated by the minute, our Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Country Staff59 minutes ago
59 minutes ago
dante jag mug
Play

Cowboys Bench DE Dante Fowler; Here's Dallas' 'Discipline' Reason

Dante Fowler committed a foul that McCarthy considered so heinous that the vet defensive end was benched.

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
1 hour ago
simi denver
Play

'Huge for Me': Did Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko Just Make Dallas Roster?

The Dallas Cowboys left Denver with a disappointing 17-7 preseason loss. However, receiver Simi Fehoko gave them a nugget of optimism to walk away with.

By Logan MacDonald1 hour ago
1 hour ago

But ... does it have to start with 17 flags for 129 yards?

Said McCarthy: "This is preseason. I don't think this has anything to do with last year. But I didn't like the number of penalties. I made it clear. I talked about it at halftime and I talked about it briefly in there (the locker room). We'll take a long look at it."

Irvin, the Hall of Famer and colorful analyst, obviously agrees that "this is just preseason.'' And maybe he's right about the Cowboys, led by the likes of Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons - who joined the other starters in Denver by watching from the sideline - will end up producing "the No. 1 offense'' and all sorts of other magical numbers.

But matching the '72 Dolphins by going undefeated?

What, Irvin wondered after his bold statement. "Did I say something crazy?”

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

ryan nall
News

Cowboys 5 Cuts Include Vet RB

By Cowboys Country Staff59 minutes ago
dante jag mug
News

Cowboys Bench DE Dante Fowler; Here's Dallas' 'Discipline' Reason

By Mike Fisher1 hour ago
simi denver
News

'Huge for Me': Did Cowboys WR Simi Fehoko Just Make Dallas Roster?

By Logan MacDonald1 hour ago
Snip20220815_104
News

NFL Top 100: Which 3 Cowboys Get 1st-Half Ranking?

By Geoff Magliochetti4 hours ago
Cowboys - Len Dawson
News

Dallas' First Star Professional QB In Hospice Care

By Richie Whitt4 hours ago
9951F8DF-5AC1-4B84-B2D4-5AE41DF2C5F1
News

Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin Bring ESPN ‘First Take' To Cowboys HQ

By Bri Amaranthus5 hours ago
mccarthy tyron
News

Cowboys Confirm Tyron Smith Report; Dallas Injury Update

By Mike Fisher8 hours ago
rush o line den
News

Cowboys Studs & Duds: Biggest Trade Need Revealed in Loss

By Mike Fisher22 hours ago