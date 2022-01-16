Skip to main content

Do Dallas Cowboys Need Viagra? Or Nickelodeon Slime? Coach Mike McCarthy Chooses

Cowboys Viagra? Quips coach Mike McCarthy, “I think it shows the mentality of playoff football. Whatever it takes, you gotta get up as high you can.”

ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has never heard of NFL players taking Viagra to help combat cold weather. Nor is he completely plugged into the idea of being "slimed'' by Nickelodeon.

But this is the NFL playoffs. So let's do whatever it takes, right?

 playoffs, but he loves the ‘whatever it takes’ mentality.

“I never even heard of that recommendation,” McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan when asked about former NFL star Bart Scott's TV suggestion that players take Viagra to deal with chilly temperatures.  “I understand it. Not that I would know from experience. I understand the thought process.”

But, quipped the coach, “I think it shows the mentality of playoff football. Whatever it takes, you gotta get up as high you can.”

Um ... OK.

If this was a legit technique, one would think that McCarthy - after a decade and a half with the Green Bay Packers - would be aware. Of course, that's not really in play Sunday for the Cowboys home playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. It could be cold in North Texas, but here at AT&T Stadium, we're all set with a retractable roof that figures to be closed today.

No image description

slime
Play

Do Cowboys Need Viagra? Or Nickelodeon Slime? Coach McCarthy Chooses

Cowboys Viagra? Quips coach Mike McCarthy, “I think it shows the mentality of playoff football. Whatever it takes, you gotta get up as high you can.”

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
IMG_9808
Play

'Red vs. White': A 49ers 'Takeover' vs. Cowboys at AT&T Stadium?

"I just don’t want to see a lot of the other fans,” McCarthy says. "Our crowd has been great, just the energy. I know that’ll be there.''

1 hour ago
1 hour ago
dak ref lv
Play

Cowboys vs. 49ers Playoffs: Can Dallas Keep the Referees Out of It?

Are the Cowboys prepared to do what is necessary ... even if that means overcoming the refs?

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

But then comes TV.

The game is being telecast at 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS, but also on kid-friendly Nickelodeon, where being "slimed'' is a thing. This week, on the opposite end of the very adult Viagra idea exists the infamous "slimed'' idea (lime-green gunk being poured upon a person), as presented to coach McCarthy.

"Do I want to get signed? Oh, slimed,'' McCarthy said. "OK, I obviously haven't put on Nickelodeon lately. I don't even know what 'slime' is. ... (But) anything for the children."

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

slime
News

Do Cowboys Need Viagra? Or Nickelodeon Slime? Coach McCarthy Chooses

1 minute ago
IMG_9808
News

'Red vs. White': A 49ers 'Takeover' vs. Cowboys at AT&T Stadium?

1 hour ago
dak ref lv
News

Cowboys vs. 49ers Playoffs: Can Dallas Keep the Referees Out of It?

1 hour ago
dak jimmy dc
News

Cowboys vs. 49ers: Dak Prescott 'Pressure is a Privilege'

2 hours ago
burrow oob
News

NFL Playoffs: Bengals Win Over Coach Rich Bisaccia's Raiders

15 hours ago
USATSI_17385040_168388359_lowres
News

'Win or Go Home' Dallas Cowboys Playoffs GAMEDAY vs. 49ers

18 hours ago
41f42581-4797-43ed-b6a9-a3729cbe5776
News

Cowboys Concern: Giants Hire Brian Flores & Trade for Deshaun Watson?

18 hours ago
kellen-moore-beautiful-mind
News

‘Awesome!’ Will Cowboys Coach Get to Pick Job - Dolphins or Vikings?

22 hours ago