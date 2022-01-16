Do Cowboys Need Viagra? Or Nickelodeon Slime? Coach McCarthy Chooses

Cowboys Viagra? Quips coach Mike McCarthy, “I think it shows the mentality of playoff football. Whatever it takes, you gotta get up as high you can.”

ARLINGTON - Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has never heard of NFL players taking Viagra to help combat cold weather. Nor is he completely plugged into the idea of being "slimed'' by Nickelodeon.

But this is the NFL playoffs. So let's do whatever it takes, right?

playoffs, but he loves the ‘whatever it takes’ mentality.

“I never even heard of that recommendation,” McCarthy told 105.3 The Fan when asked about former NFL star Bart Scott's TV suggestion that players take Viagra to deal with chilly temperatures. “I understand it. Not that I would know from experience. I understand the thought process.”

But, quipped the coach, “I think it shows the mentality of playoff football. Whatever it takes, you gotta get up as high you can.”

Um ... OK.

If this was a legit technique, one would think that McCarthy - after a decade and a half with the Green Bay Packers - would be aware. Of course, that's not really in play Sunday for the Cowboys home playoff matchup with the San Francisco 49ers. It could be cold in North Texas, but here at AT&T Stadium, we're all set with a retractable roof that figures to be closed today.

But then comes TV.

The game is being telecast at 3:30 p.m. CT on CBS, but also on kid-friendly Nickelodeon, where being "slimed'' is a thing. This week, on the opposite end of the very adult Viagra idea exists the infamous "slimed'' idea (lime-green gunk being poured upon a person), as presented to coach McCarthy.

"Do I want to get signed? Oh, slimed,'' McCarthy said. "OK, I obviously haven't put on Nickelodeon lately. I don't even know what 'slime' is. ... (But) anything for the children."

