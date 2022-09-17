Skip to main content

Cowboys BREAKING: Cooper Rush Moves, Rookie DT John Ridgeway Cut; Bengals Week 2: How to Watch, Betting Odds

The Dallas Cowboys host Joe Burrow and the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday as both teams hope to improve after Week 1 losses.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Dallas Cowboys welcome Cincinnati to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, as the defending AFC Champion Bengals are looking to bounce back from a wacky Week 1 overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Cowboys are meanwhile spending Saturday on roster moves. First up: The Cowboys will sign QB Cooper Rush and kicker Brett Maher up to the 53-man roster and to make room will place defensive end Tarell Basham (quad) on IR and will cut rookie defensive tackle John Ridgeway, sources said. 

Basham will now miss four games. Dak Prescott, Jayron Kearse, Connor McGovern and Michael Gallup are all out this week but are staying on the roster. 

The Cowboys do hope to re-sign Ridgeway, the Arkansas draft pick, to the practice squad, assuming he clears waivers. And now Dallas has made official two more moves today, with the elevation of backup QB Will Grier and O-lineman Alec Lindstrom.

Cincinnati lost a 23-20 heartbreaker last week in a game that featured a Bengals touchdown as time expired to tie the game, only to see the game-winning extra point blocked. In overtime, more heartbreak for the Bengals as both teams missed field goals before Pittsburgh finally prevailed as time expired in overtime with a 53-yard game-winning kick.

The heartbreak was different for Dallas in Week 1, suffering losses both on and off the field. The offense sputtered all game long in the Cowboys' 19-3 loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and looked no different even after quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the game with a broken thumb. The Cowboys were the only team in the NFL without a touchdown in Week 1.

Originally feared to be a long-term injury, Prescott may be able to return in a much more compact time frame ... Maybe even in time to face a heated divisional rival - the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Quarterback Rush will be under center for the foreseeable future, and tasked at orchestrating Dallas' first touchdown drive of the season.

WHAT: Dallas Cowboys (0-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (0-1)

WHERE: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas (80,000)

Scroll to Continue

No image description

cooper rush
Play

'Quiet Assassin' Cooper Rush: Game Plan for Cowboys vs. Bengals - Repeat Minnesota Magic?

With Dak Prescott injured, Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush now finds himself thrust into a familiar role in Week 2 vs. the Bengals.

By Zach Dimmitt
Bengals-news-Ja_Marr-Chase-throws-subtle-shade-at-Trevon-Diggs-ahead-of-Week-2-tilt-vs.-Cowboys
Play

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

Says Chase of Diggs: 'He’s not too technically sound ... You know what I’m saying? He’s a little hit-or-miss.'' Bengals at Cowboys is on.

By Mike Fisher
cow jerry mask dak zeke mcc stephen
Play

Cowboys Problem? Ex NFL Exec Argues, 'It's Talent' - Even With Dak

Dak Prescott is now out for at least a month following thumb surgery, leaving Cooper Rush as the top QB for Sunday's visit from the Bengals. Are the Cowboys about to get exposed for an overall talent problem?

By Mike Fisher

WHEN: Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, 3:25 p.m. CT

TELEVISION: CBS / FuboTV (try it free)

RADIO: KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan

Betting via SI SportsBook

SPREAD: Dallas Cowboys +4.5

TOTAL: 41.5 (o -110, u -110)

MONEYLINE: Cowboys +260, Bengals -333

Make sure to follow along with in-game updates as they happen with Cowboys Country.

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter and Instagram

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

cooper rush
News

'Quiet Assassin' Cooper Rush: Game Plan for Cowboys vs. Bengals - Repeat Minnesota Magic?

By Zach Dimmitt
Bengals-news-Ja_Marr-Chase-throws-subtle-shade-at-Trevon-Diggs-ahead-of-Week-2-tilt-vs.-Cowboys
News

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs Ripped by Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase

By Mike Fisher
cow jerry mask dak zeke mcc stephen
News

Cowboys Problem? Ex NFL Exec Argues, 'It's Talent' - Even With Dak

By Mike Fisher
gallup bengals
News

Cowboys vs. Bengals Preview: Official Injury Lists - Dak Prescott and More

By Bri Amaranthus
Danny McCray
News

Cowboys Ex Danny McCray Wins Reality TV Competition

By Jeremy Brener
cooper rush
News

Kellen Moore Told 'Be Smarter' by Coach Mike McCarthy; Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Make History?

By Richie Whitt
Screen Shot 2022-09-14 at 7.30.02 AM
News

Cowboys Behind-the-Scenes Tour: Charlotte Jones WATCH - What's New At AT&T Stadium?

By Bri Amaranthus
rush dak kellen
News

Cowboys vs. Bengals: Coach Change with Mike McCarthy and Kellen Moore for QB Cooper Rush?

By Geoff Magliochetti and Mike Fisher