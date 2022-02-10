Washington Commanders Star Apologizes for 'Hitler Dinner' Remark

Allen apologized Wednesday afternoon and deleted the two tweets in question.

You've probably played the parlor game yourself: "If you could have dinner with three people, dead or alive, who would you choose?''

It's a question posed countless times as a conversation starter, and this time around it came from a Washington Commanders fan during a Twitter thread with Pro Bowl defensive end Jonathan Allen.

Allen chose his grandad, Michael Jackson and ... Hitler.

Allen answered this question as part of an "ask me anything" thread, which went deep into Wednesday night. At 3:50 a.m., Allen gave his controversial response.

After receiving his response, Twitter user @NickChaps96 asked Allen to explain his Hitler choice.

Allen responded: "He's a military genius and I love military tactics but honestly I would want to pick his brain as to why he did what he did. I'm also assuming that the people I've chosen have to answer all my questions honestly."

Allen would apologize Wednesday afternoon and deleted the two tweets in question.

This isn't the first time NFL players have been attached to anti-Semitic controversies. In 2020, receiver DeSean Jackson posted anti-Semitic rhetoric that led to widespread condemnation from fans and Jewish players, including Julian Edelman.

Jackson wasn't disciplined or fined for referencing Hitler in his tweet. While Allen may not face any punishment from the team or league, the backlash from fans was immediate.

The Commanders have dealt with quite a bit of negative press over the last week or so. Besides the underwhelming response of the name change and Dan Snyder's sexual harassment and workplace misconduct investigation, Allen has added another log to the fire - but then, to his credit, worked to douse the flames.