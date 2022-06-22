Cowboys WATCH: Tony Romo Back Pain Incident During Golf Tournament

FRISCO - Tony Romo is spending the week on the golf course, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback returning to his home state of Wisconsin for the Match Play Championship.

The good news? Romo improved to 3-0 with Tuesday’s victory.

The bad news? The 42-year-old's sore back, which caused him to literally drop to his hands and knees while his opponent, Sam Cianciola, putted from the 14th green.

Romo, of course, injured his back during the 2016 preseason with Dallas, missing the bulk of the year with a broken vertebra before eventually returning as then-rookie Dak Prescott’s backup. (Yes, the same Dak who has battled through his own injuries.) He announced his retirement from the NFL in that next offseason, ultimately getting the top job in the CBS broadcast booth alongside play-by-play veteran Jim Nantz - doing both NFL football and his other love, golf.

Romo is often right on the "lip of the cup,'' so to speak, of contending as a real pro on the golf course. But it probably doesn't help his cause if his back is giving him this much trouble. Additionally, the scene reminds Cowboys Nation of why Romo retired rather than trying to catch on elsewhere for one more late go at it: Besides being a "Cowboy for Life,'' his back was probably not going to be his best friend during another grueling year of pro football.

So Tony Romo plays golf - well. And hopes being a golfer for the rest of his life is not going to too often interrupted by pains, and scenes, like this one.

