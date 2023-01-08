When Darren Woodson raves about this year's Cowboys? He's showing modesty. But Cowboys Nation hopes he's also showing football acumen as it regards Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson ... and rookie corner Daron Bland, too.

FRISCO - How modest is former Dallas Cowboys star and Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist Darren Woodson?

Modest enough to have forgotten that once upon a time, he was part a group of Cowboys safeties by the names of ...

James Washington.

Thomas Everett.

Bill Bates.

Kenny Gant.

Ray Horton.

And Woodson himself.

Those were the five guys who played safety for the 1992 Cowboys, a Super Bowl champion and - as evidenced by that list - maybe the best and deepest roster in NFL history.

So when Woodson raves about this year's Cowboys? He's showing modesty. But Cowboys Nation hopes he's also showing football acumen as it regards Jayron Kearse, Malik Hooker and Donovan Wilson ... and rookie corner Daron Bland, too.

“This is the best safety group I’ve seen this team have,'' said Woodson at his pre-HOF press conference here at The Star. "They’re versatile in a lot of different ways.''

Woodson praised the physical Wilson in particular and compared him to Pro Hall of Famer Brian Dawkins.

Said Woodson: "Wilson makes plays. He reminds me a lot of Dawkins, especially close to the line of scrimmage ... "I am so freaking proud of that kid."

Woodson, a five-time Pro Bowler who helped Dallas win three Super Bowls in the '90s, also praised Bland, who he doesn't know much about - except that, "Dude, he is a player."

The 12-4 Cowboys get one more regular-season crack at showing their stuff before the playoffs start with a Sunday visit to Washington. ... with this defense hoping to add to its acclaim against the 7-8-1 Commanders and rookie QB Sam Howell making his debut.

Woodson has been a semifinalist for the HOF on six occasions, and coming into this year had never advanced beyond that. Woodson retired following the 2003 season as the franchise's all-time leading tackler who was also a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time first-team All-Pro, and a three-time Super Bowl champion.

"I burn hot!'' Woodson said of his desire to finally get in.

It's hoped that when the final inductees are announced on Super Bowl week on Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors TV show, Woodson is among them. It is also hoped that when it comes to his evaluation of the modern-day Cowboys, Woodson is a winner as well.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!