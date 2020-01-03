CowboyMaven
Darren Woodson Fails To Make List of Hall of Fame Cowboys Finalists

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor member Darren Woodson is, according to many who saw him on the field, one of the best football players - not just one of the best safeties - to ever play in the NFL. So it is once again a shame that Woodson, the franchise’s all-time leading tackler, made it to the 25 semi-finalists list but did not make it to the final 15 modern-era group of candidates.

Woodson is not only among the most decorated Cowboys of his era — he played for Dallas from 1992-2003, was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl pick, played on six division championship teams and won three Super Bowls — but has also always conducted himself in admirable fashion.

Yet he'll have to wait. Again.

The good news for Cowboys Nation, and for the Hall, is that the Centennial Class idea opens up other opportunities for other deserving names. Those with Cowboys ties include Jimmy Johnson, Dan Reeves, Drew Pearson, Cliff Harris and Clint Murchison.

The 2020 Class will be announced during the “NFL Honors” primetime show on Feb. 1, the night before the Super Bowl.

