Deion Sanders Move VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: Cowboys, Colorado & Jerry Jones Reveal

FRISCO - Deion Sanders changed the culture as the head coach at Jackson State, and changed the cache of HBCU football as well. Now multiple reports have him making a big move to the University of Colorado, triggering speculation about just how high "Coach Prime'' might rise.

"Deion is very capable of being a head coach in the National Football League,'' said Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. "You couldn’t be talking to anybody that knows him any better than I do.''

That second assertion is likely true. But we've got news for Jerry ...

Deion has already expressed to CowboysSI.com his level of disinterest in such a move.

"I don't have any desire or ambition to coach in the NFL," Sanders told CowboysSI.com in an exclusive Video Visit earlier this year. "I have a problem with men getting their checks and not doing their jobs. I would be too tough as a coach in the NFL because I still have those old-school attributes."

Things can change, of course ... But that goes double, it seems, for the idea of making the move to the pros as an assistant.

"I'm not an assistant coach. That is not me," said Sanders. "I am a head coach ... I don't settle for mediocrity whatsoever. You are going to do it this way, we are going to work our butts off, we are going to be a team. The only thing that is individual about you is the way you play."

That will be the approach Sanders will try to take to Boulder, and it's part of a level of excitement that Jones recognizes from "Neon Deion's'' days helping the Cowboys win Super Bowls in the 1990's.

"Deion has such a positive enthusiasm about him,'' Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Friday. "It’s a positiveness about him. He has a real understanding of what a player’s mentality can and should be. ... Deion Sanders has a little bit going for him when it comes to being able to be a coach," said Jones. "He is outstanding — I’m just going to say he’s a great communicator and he’s a real leader of men.”

And according to Deion himself, he prefers to lead them in Jackson or in Boulder ... but not in the NFL.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!