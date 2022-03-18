Deshaun Watson BREAKING: Houston Texans QB Chooses Trade to Cleveland Browns
FRISCO - Deshaun Watson has made his choice.
The Cleveland Browns - who just got done dealing with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire receiver Amari Cooper in a salary dump - thought they were out of the running for the Houston Texans quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler.
Watson had been “torn” between the Saints and his hometown Falcons … but on Friday he decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns.
It is a stunner in many ways, as Watson has informed the Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland.
Watson - recently cleared of criminal prosecution in his sexual misconduct case - will now wait for Houston and Cleveland to finalize the trade.
There are still concerns about possible punishment for Watson, 26. But those concerns did not slow the pursuits of suitors..
Watson has a no-trade clause in his $156 million contract that gives him power over his destination.
The Browns, who took on Cooper's $20 million salary in a Saturday trade with Dallas, will now wish to swap QB Baker Mayfield; Houston is reportedly not moved by that idea.
The Texans have been unbending in what they would want in a deal: Three first-round picks, plus other premium picks, plus possible a player or players.
