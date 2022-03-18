Skip to main content

Deshaun Watson BREAKING: Houston Texans QB Chooses Trade to Cleveland Browns

The Browns - who just got done dealing with the Cowboys to acquire receiver Amari Cooper - are now about to get Deshaun Watson.

FRISCO - Deshaun Watson has made his choice.

The Cleveland Browns - who just got done dealing with the Dallas Cowboys to acquire receiver Amari Cooper in a salary dump - thought they were out of the running for the Houston Texans quarterback and three-time Pro Bowler.

Watson had been “torn” between the Saints and his hometown Falcons … but on Friday he decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns.

It is a stunner in many ways, as Watson has informed the Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland.

Watson - recently cleared of criminal prosecution in his sexual misconduct case - will now wait for Houston and Cleveland to finalize the trade.

1178874627-850x560
baker deshaun
watson saints panthers

There are still concerns about possible punishment for Watson, 26. But those concerns did not slow the pursuits of suitors..

Scroll to Continue

No image description

FCDCA805-5035-49A5-9A2F-E05436F0A0F0
Play

Cowboys Sign LBs Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford: NFL Tracker

Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

By Cowboys Maven Staff29 minutes ago
29 minutes ago
Aikman-Andrews-Buck-1040x585
Play

Erin Andrews on Losing Aikman & Buck: 'Oh God, I Cried'

Aikman and Buck leave Fox after 20 years in the booth together.

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
2 hours ago
lve micah
Play

Leighton Vander Esch 1-on-1: 'I'm At My Best,' Says LB as he Signs with Cowboys

Vander Esch exclusive: "Me having the same defensive coordinator in back-to-back seasons .. I am only going to get better. "My best football is ahead of me.''

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Watson has a no-trade clause in his $156 million contract that gives him power over his destination.

The Browns, who took on Cooper's $20 million salary in a Saturday trade with Dallas, will now wish to swap QB Baker Mayfield; Houston is reportedly not moved by that idea.

watson cooper
coop stock
cooper jerry

The Texans have been unbending in what they would want in a deal: Three first-round picks, plus other premium picks, plus possible a player or players.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

FCDCA805-5035-49A5-9A2F-E05436F0A0F0
News

Cowboys Sign LBs Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford: NFL Tracker

By Cowboys Maven Staff29 minutes ago
Aikman-Andrews-Buck-1040x585
News

Erin Andrews on Losing Aikman & Buck: 'Oh God, I Cried'

By Timm Hamm2 hours ago
lve micah
News

Leighton Vander Esch 1-on-1: 'I'm At My Best,' Says LB as he Signs with Cowboys

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
obj cow
News

Odell Beckham Jr. Free Agency Signing? His Family Favors Cowboys

By Mike Fisher3 hours ago
Jerry vander esch
News

Cowboys BREAKING: LB Leighton Vander Esch Signs With Dallas

By Mike Fisher4 hours ago
Stephen_Jones_says_they_re_getting_trade_calls_about_safeties
News

Cowboys Confusion: Stephen Jones' Free Agency Trouble in Trenches

By Richie Whitt5 hours ago
Jerry-Jones-Cowboys
News

Cowboys Stress Test: NFL Free Agency Adding to Frustration?

By Timm Hamm23 hours ago
za'darius smith cow
News

Cowboys Source: Renewed 'Interest' in Signing Za'Darius Smith

By Mike FisherMar 17, 2022