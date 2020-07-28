CowboyMaven
Despite Concerns, Lawrence Expected at Cowboys Camp

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - After expressing concern regarding the NFL’s COVID-19 safety measures, Pro Bowl defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence - who publicly pondered sitting out the start of training camp - is now “expected to participate" in Cowboys work starting this week at The Star.

Lawrence on the eve of reporting day, tweeted Monday, “Justice Will Be Served. To all the haters and doubters the wait is almost over.”

Earlier, Jane Slater of NFL Network.reported on Lawrence’s planned participation.

Lawrence, citing his wife’s pregnancy, questioned the league’s level of safeguards amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Are we pawns?” he asked.

Cowboys veterans will undergo COVID-19 testing Tuesday. Lawrence’s concerns were echoed by teammate Jaylon Smith. Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott has recovered after contracting the virus.

New rules regarding the coronavirus have impacted two other Cowboys, as backup receiver Jon’Vea Johnson is on the reserve/COVID list and backup cornerback Maurice Canady has taken the opt-out to sit out the season.

