Despite Reports, Cowboys Unaware Of A Dak Decision To Sit Out Workouts

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Amid yet another wave of reports/predictions that Dak Prescott will withhold his services from offseason workouts until a long-term contract agreement is reached, the Dallas Cowboys themselves say they are unaware of any such commitment.

"For every player, it’s voluntary,'' Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday of the early stage of offseason workouts. "I’m not aware and haven’t been made aware of to what degree Dak’s participation level would be.”

Prescott is of course on the franchise tag - but hasn't signed it yet. Nor has he signed the latest proposal from Dallas, which sources indicate to us is a five-year offer that would guarantee him in excess of $106 million with an APY of $35 million - all of which would put him in the range of highest-paid NFL player ever.

Therefore, the reports of him possibly sitting out have a great chance of being correct - if only on the educated-guess level - especially as Prescott himself has hinted that he might not spent all of his springtime in Frisco.

“Report that,” Prescott said at the Super Bowl when asked about the possibility. “Be sure to report that.”

The Cowboys would like to clear up the issue as soon as is reasonably possible, especially because locker-room leader Prescott will be teaming with a new head coach in Mike McCarthy. At the same time, the COVID-19 crisis has caused a delay in most everything, definitely in the start of the offseason program (which was to begin on April 6) and maybe in negotiations, too.

In the meantime, Jones said of Prescott, “He certainly was sent an iPad and I know he can participate.''

But he also knows that without a contract ... he doesn't have to.

