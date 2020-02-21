Dream Team: QB Tagovailoa's NFL Wish? To Play for the Cowboys

FRISCO - Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently declared his intention to enter the 2020 NFL Draft and on Wednesday night made another declaration: His dream team when it comes to who he wishes could draft him is ...

The Dallas Cowboys.

Tagovailoa was destined to be a top-five pick in the upcoming draft before sustaining a serious hip injury late in the 2019 at Alabama.season. Tagovailoa underwent successful surgery and now apparently has full medical clearance to move forward to the NFL.

Most experts view him as a first-round pick. In the view of Mel Kiper, Heisman-winner Joe Burrow from LSU is expected to go first overall to the Bengals followed by Ohio State defensive lineman Chase Young to the Redskins at No. 2. But then Kiper, in his latest 2020 Mock Draft, pegs Tagovailoa to Detroit at No. 3. (Where Matthew Stafford is presently the QB.)

The New York Giants draft fourth and don't need a QB. Miami is at No. 5 and could see Oregon QB Justin Herbert as a fit.

At this early stage, it's possible Tua slips. Maybe to the middle of the round? And it just so happens that Dallas has the No. 17 pick.

It also just so happens that Dallas has a quarterback - or at least plans to, with its commitment to Dak Prescott, though he is unsigned as he awaits becoming the highest-paid player in franchise history.

But Tagovailoa’s dream is nevertheless noteworthy because it speaks to the drawing power of “America’s Team” - the same exact power that Cowboys management thinks should be a consideration in taking slightly less in his eventual contract.