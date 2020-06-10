CowboyMaven
Eagles Rookie: 'God Is Great & I Hate The F'ing Cowboys'

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – There is no offseason when it comes to the rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles’ fourth-round 2020 NFL Draft selection, K’Von Wallace, is stoking the fire. The rookie shared his long-time disdain for the Cowboys in a podcast interview.

“This is how amazing God is, he always knows … I’ve always hated the f’ing Cowboys,” Wallace told the Flippin’ the Birds Podcast. “Seriously, my bad for cursing. I naturally don’t like the Cowboys because I have rivalries with my own family members about the Cowboys. I’ve been bleeding green, they’ve been my favorite colors since I was born.”

After his bulletin board comments, Wallace doubled-down on his love for the Philadelphia organization with a tattoo of a large Eagle on his back.

Despite his dislike for Dallas, Wallace realizes he isn't completely in control of his Philly-related path.

“I didn’t say that. Cut that part out,” Wallace joked. “What if the Eagles cut me and the only organization that wants me is the Cowboys?”

It is safe to say that Wallace has circled the Week 8 and Week 15 game between the NFC East rivals. It is also safe to say the rookie - assuming he's good enough to contribute early at an NFL level - has drawn a lot of attention to himself leading up to those matchups. The versatile player totaled 156 tackles, five interceptions, 15 pass break-ups and two forced fumbled during his four-year career at Clemson. For now, though? Cowboys Nation's response is likely a shrug and a "Wallace Who''?

