Earl Thomas, Former Cowboys Trade Target, Seeks NFL Comeback

“I’m ready,” Thomas said on Friday. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

FRISCO - Earl Thomas, whose off-field issues derailed a career that nearly put him in a Dallas Cowboys uniform, insists he’s ready to return to the NFL.

“I’m ready,” Thomas said on Friday. “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

Thomas, now 32, has not taken an NFL snap since the 2019 season, when the Cowboys joined the rest of the league in passing on signing him following his behavior-related release from the Baltimore Ravens.

In the spring of 2018, the Cowboys failed in an attempt to trade for seven-time Pro Bowler by offering a second-round pick to Seattle.

Thomas, a Texas native and former Longhorns star, was selected by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent nine years with the Seahawks, totaling 664 tackles, 67 passes defended, 28 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

His desire, as expressed to ESPN, represents a challenge.

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens signed Thomas to a four-year, $55 million contract but he played only one season with the team. The All-Pro safety played well enough - he had 49 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks - but the Ravens released Thomas in 2020 due to conduct detrimental to the team.

The Cowboys defensive is coached by former Seattle assistant Dan Quinn, a Thomas mentor during their time their. The Cowboys this off-season re-signed Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker to serve as their starting safeties, with Donovan Wilson also in place as a rotational contributor to the first team.