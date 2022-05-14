Skip to main content

Earl Thomas Finally Tracked Down & Arrested by Police on Felony Charge

In the spring of 2018, the Cowboys failed in an attempt to trade for seven-time Pro Bowler by offering a second-round pick to Seattle.

FRISCO - A week-long a police search for Earl Thomas ended Friday night in Texas after he was spotted at a bar in his hometown of Orange.

Thomas' off-field issues derailed a career that nearly put him in a Dallas Cowboys uniform. And while he recently insisted he’s ready to return to the NFL, another off-field issue has come to light - and a decade-long prison sentence could be the result

An Austin judge issued an arrest warrant for the former University of Texas standout after police said he violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children.

The charge is a third-degree felony.

Thomas’ messages to his estranged wife include threats of killing her with guns, of hoping she and their children die in a car accident, and of plotting to have her and their children poisoned.

These sort of issues have been problematic for the long-time NFL standout, who recently declared, “I’m ready (to return to the NFL). “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

Thomas, now 33, has not taken an NFL snap since the 2019 season, when the Cowboys joined the rest of the league in passing on signing him following his behavior-related release from the Baltimore Ravens.

Thomas, a Texas native, was selected by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent nine years with the Seahawks, totaling 664 tackles, 67 passes defended, 28 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

His desire, as expressed to ESPN, represents a challenge.

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens signed Thomas to a four-year, $55 million contract but he played only one season with the team. The All-Pro safety played well enough - he had 49 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks - but the Ravens released Thomas in 2020 due to conduct detrimental to the team.

The Cowboys flirted multiple times with the idea of acquiring Thomas but privately assessed his off-field issues as major obstacles, and declined.

