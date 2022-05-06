Skip to main content

Earl Thomas - Longhorns Legend & Former Cowboys Target - Wanted by Police

An Austin judge has issued an arrest warrant for the former University of Texas standout.

FRISCO - Earl Thomas' off-field issues derailed a career that nearly put him in a Dallas Cowboys uniform. And while he recently insisted he’s ready to return to the NFL, another off-field issue has just come to light.

An Austin judge has issued an arrest warrant for the former University of Texas standout after police said he violated a court protective order by sending threatening messages to a woman about her and her children.

The charge is a third-degree felony.

These sort of issues have been problematic for the long-time NFL standout, who recently declared, “I’m ready (to return to the NFL). “I’m in shape. My timing is on point – I’m proud of that.”

Thomas, now 32, has not taken an NFL snap since the 2019 season, when the Cowboys joined the rest of the league in passing on signing him following his behavior-related release from the Baltimore Ravens.

Thomas, a Texas native, was selected by the Seahawks in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft. He spent nine years with the Seahawks, totaling 664 tackles, 67 passes defended, 28 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles.

In the spring of 2018, the Cowboys failed in an attempt to trade for seven-time Pro Bowler by offering a second-round pick to Seattle.

His desire, as expressed to ESPN, represents a challenge.

In 2019, the Baltimore Ravens signed Thomas to a four-year, $55 million contract but he played only one season with the team. The All-Pro safety played well enough - he had 49 tackles, four passes defended, two interceptions and two sacks - but the Ravens released Thomas in 2020 due to conduct detrimental to the team.

The Cowboys defensive is coached by former Seattle assistant Dan Quinn, a Thomas mentor during their time their. The Cowboys this off-season re-signed Jayron Kearse and Malik Hooker to serve as their starting safeties, with Donovan Wilson also in place as a rotational contributor to the first team.

As we've suggested in this space before, it might be a mistake to think of Earl Thomas as a "football player'' - and better to think of him as an individual in turmoil.

