Cowboy Maven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

ESPN's Finebaum: Urban Meyer Couldn't Co-Exist With Cowboys' Jerry Jones Beyond One Game

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - ESPN's Paul Finebaum probably knows Jerry Jones only by reputation. But he surely knows Urban Meyer, and that's enough for him to label the idea of a marriage between the two, "One of the most hilarious things I've ever heard,'' Finebaum predicting that the relationship wouldn't last beyond one game.

From the flip side of Finebaum: I don't know Urban Meyer, except by reputation. And beyond the incredible won/loss record in college, there is what I believe is his willingness to worry less about "Right Kind of Guy'' than present coach Jason Garrett, there is "The Big Stage'' recognition in the coaching world of what the Dallas Cowboys represent, and most of all - and this is where I know something that Finebaum may not:

When in October Meyer first said that the Cowboys job was attractive and he would "absolutely" listen if Jerry Jones called, he wasn't just speaking randomly. He wasn't just fishing. He was reflected on contact with the Cowboys that he anticipated happening ... or that had already happened.

And indeed, while this week Jerry issued a weak denial of having interviewed "a coach in the NFL'' (Meyer works at Fox Sports and is presently neither a "coach'' or "in the NFL''), I can back up Jane Slater's initial report: The Cowboys have absolutely, in some form, touched base with Urban Meyer.

So Finebaum might be right in predicting how poorly it would work. But it's important to include in the prediction that Urban Meyer and the Jones family, to this point, don't think the connection or the concept is at all "hilarious.''

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tank Testifies: 'It's Time For Me To Step Up,' Says Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Do A Lot Of Talking But Maybe DeMarcus Lawrence's Vocal Position on Week 15 Against The Rams Is Worth A Listen

Antwaun Woods Set To Add To 'Newsworthy' Season By Getting Healthy for Cowboys

Mike Fisher

This Has Been A 'Newsworthy' Season For Antwaun Woods - For All The Wrong Reasons. Getting Healthy for the Dallas Cowboys Could Change Some Of That

'Squeezed': The Truth About Cowboys Cap Plans for CB Byron Jones

Mike Fisher

Amid The Usual Breathless Sunday Morning TV Reports, We Turn Back The Reporting Clock to Reveal The Truth About the Dallas Cowboys Cap Plans for CB Byron Jones

Rams At Cowboys Injury News: 2 Dallas Starters Returning On Defense

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Are Hoping To Return A Pair Of Starters To Their Defense, Starting With Today's Practice In Preparation For Week 15 Against the Rams

Skip Bayless, Odell Beckham Jr. and The Cowboys: Is There A Journalistic Connection Here?

Mike Fisher

A "Lost'' Odell Beckham Jr. Is In The News Because He Always Is. The "Lost'' Dallas Cowboys Are In The News Because They Always Are. And Skip Bayless Is ... Well, Skip. Is There A Journalistic Connection Here?

'Grab-Bag Garrett': Who Are These Cowboys Who 'Play The Right Way' Toward Lineup Changes?

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett Is Talking About Lineup Changes To 'Guys Who Play The Right Way.' But This 'Grab-Bag' Answer Brings Up More Questions Than Answers

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on Hand Injuries: 'We're Good To Go' For Rams Game

Mike Fisher

For The Last Few Weeks, The Dallas Cowboys Have Spent Time Figuring Out If And When Dak Prescott Should Wear Gloves On His Hands. Today, The Issue: Injuries To Dak's Hands Themselves

'Maher'y Christmas': Cowboys Cut Struggling Kicker And Sign Kai Forbath

Mike Fisher

The Dallas Cowboys Conducted A Pair of Tryouts In Recent Days And Now Have Their Change As They Cut Kicker Brett Maher and Sign Kai Forbath

'Urban Cowboys'? The Top 4 Reasons Coach Meyer Is A Jerry Jones Fit

Mike Fisher

Is Cowboys Nation Ready For 'The Death of The RKG'? If So, Be Ready For The Top 4 Reasons Urban Meyer Is A Wise Fit To Replace Jason Garrett as The Coach the Cowboys

Cowboys Finally Taking Seriously Workouts to Replace Kicker Brett Maher (And His Pillow)

Mike Fisher

While Brett Maher's Head Rests Oh-So-Comfortably On His Pillow, The Dallas Cowboys Are Finally Taking Seriously Workouts to Possibly Find His Replacement