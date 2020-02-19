Ex Cowboys Assistant Lands Job With Browns

CowboyMaven
FRISCO - Former members of Jason Garrett's 2019 coaching staff with the Dallas Cowboys continue to move on, the latest being Ben Bloom expected to be taking a job as a "senior defensive assistant'' with the Cleveland Browns.

The hire, as first reported by Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio, would place Bloom under new Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and hiw new defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

Bloom got his NFL coaching start as a member of the Browns staff in 2009 as a quality-control assistant. His work there in Cleveland under Matt Eberflus brought him to Dallas, where he coached both positions along the defensive line, then served as a special assistant to Garrett, before spending the last two seasons as the Cowboys linebackers coach.

Bloom was lauded for the ability to work under a variety of systems, as he did during his time in Dallas. He was in the news late in the season due to missing time (including the road game at the New England Patriots) with what the club first said was a flu-related illness, but what we at CowboysSI.com later reported to actually be related to a personal issue.

New coach Mike McCarthy has overhauled the staff in the wake of Garrett's departure, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where veteran NFL coach Mike Nolan will serve as the defensive coordinator for McCarthy's 2020 Cowboys, with Scott McCurley, a long-time McCarthy associate from their time together with the Green Bay Packers, taking over the linebackers job.

